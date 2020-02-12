Advertisement

VICTORIA – Tuesday should be a good day for John Horgan and the New Democrats to trumpet the successes of their first two and a half years in office and to raise expectations about the shape of things to come.

Instead, they were faced with demonstrators who surrounded the legislature itself, blocked entrances, and forced employees and politicians to run a gauntlet into the building, which was protected, if possible, by overworked security personnel.

The protests forced the besieged government to postpone the daily routine until early afternoon, to cancel the usual ceremonies for the throne speech day, and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin entered the building via an unknown path to spare her the antics at the public entrances.

As I write these words, the demonstrators stand in front of my office window and harass legislative session staff at the end of their working day because of the unforgivable sin of doing their job.

The day was a complete downer. You could see it in Premier Morgan’s face, hear it in his voice, even feel it the way he walked between his office, the NDP meeting room and the legislature.

In time the happy warrior was over for everyone he met. He paused in the corridors to joke and exchange light-hearted observations about daily events.

Saul Brown with the Helitsuk Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations speaks to protesters in support of the hereditary chiefs of Wet’suweten who camped before the legislative speech before the throne speech in Victoria, BC, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

The prime minister was also emptied in the house, the famous beaming smile and the sociable way that were parked for the day.

The whole chamber was subdued. Members on all sides had had enough of being pushed, blocked and rushed – and hearing the same or bad things about employees and colleagues – and wishing the day passed.

Not surprisingly, Horgan employees cleaned up the usual media scrum the Prime Minister holds on the throne speech day.

They were not interested in the chief having to ask questions about the protests, which overshadowed the news in the throne speech.

Not that there is much new to overshadow. The first three throne speeches by the Horgan-led NDP government were rich in details about new programs and promises fulfilled.

This was an act of consolidation, in which the measures taken so far were checked with few details about the things that I hope they will complete before the next elections. This was not a speech to the throne before the elections.

The more noteworthy announcements: Five days of paid leave for victims of domestic violence. An action plan to reduce plastic pollution that may include a ban on single-use plastic bags. A hint – and it was just a hint – about the S-Bahn for the Fraser Valley.

Protesters in support of Wet’suwet’s hereditary chiefs block the entrance to Parliament’s east wing before a speech on the throne in Victoria, BC, is delivered on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

The government “extends the transportation capital plan from three to five years,” claiming this would “allow better planning of major projects such as the George-Massey Junction.”

Better planning for the Massey crossing? More like “better stalling”. The New Democrats burned the project back to replace the congested tunnel so much that it won’t be finished for a decade.

On top of that, “New laws will give the police more tools to block the use of illegal firearms and ban weapons from schools, colleges, universities and hospitals.” Presumably, the promise was aimed at those who believe that there is far too much weapon play in our hospitals.

Even the government press release had to expand to find something to say.

“The language of the throne strengthens the dynamics of a stronger B.C. For everyone, ”was the headline. But then came 10 paragraphs summarizing the things the government had already done in the areas of housing, childcare, healthcare, the environment, and the resource industry.

The publication ended with a quote attributed to the Prime Minister: “British Colombians are more willing to face the challenges of today and tomorrow because they have a government that is a partner for their future. We will continue the work we started two and a half years ago to improve people’s lives so that B.C. can be a place of hope and opportunity again. “

Apparently even the Prime Minister could not find much new in the speech to the throne. Perhaps it was just as good that the events of the day provided cover for him to avoid meeting the news media.

Protesters in support of Wet’suwet’s hereditary chiefs block the entrance to the Legislative Library ahead of the throne address in Victoria, BC, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Of course, the speech did not mention the protests against the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline that have been brewing around the legislature in recent days.

In the event that someone from the front steps took their iPhones with them, there was a provocative reference to the project being served by the pipeline they are protesting against.

“As work on the LNG Canada project – the largest private investment in Canadian history – begins, this government is looking for ways to reduce emissions overall.

“Work continues on electrification initiatives to reduce emissions from BC’s gas fields. The government supports the development of LNG bunkers in BC. Ports. “

Behind the objection to the fossil fuel pipeline are concerns about aboriginal rights raised by hereditary Wet’suwet’en bosses who oppose construction on their land.

The speech to the throne contained some paragraphs on the government’s efforts to reconcile with the indigenous peoples.

The passage of the law implementing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples last year was described as “a proud moment in the history of this province”.

Against the backdrop of these protests, nobody felt particularly proud on Tuesday. Instead, the New Democrats just wanted to leave the day behind and hope the protests will go away.

