What encore do you make if you win your second 10 3/4 length career race?

If you are the 3-year-old Venetian port filly, you will have a 9 1/4 length debut the next time you start.

Oh, and you do it while doing two laps for the first time.

Venetian Harbor, a daughter of Munnings, pretended to be Ruffian and Songbird in Santa Anita on Saturday, burst out of the gate and gave the opposition no chance in the $ 200,000 Class II missions in Las Virgenes.

She still has a long way to go before earning a place next to two of the best filly of all time, but after winning a race won by a who’s who of the best filly, she got off to a quick start ,

Las Virgenes winners include Rags to Riches, Blind Luck, Beholder, Songbird and Unique Bella. It’s a pretty exclusive company. Now it is up to Venetian Harbor to prove that she belongs to the group.

Since starting her career in second place in a lawn sprint in Del Mar on November 15th, Venetian Harbor has given every indication that she may be a key player in the Kentucky Oaks on May 1st in Churchill Downs.

“I was very happy that she got the two rounds,” said coach Richard Baltas. “That was a little worrying today. She has never had two laps and this is an arduous route. ”

Baltas shouldn’t have worried.

Venetian Harbor, a $ 110,000 yearling purchase, entered the opening quarter under Flavien Prat in 23.20 seconds while opening a six-length lead. Prat raced over the half-mile with a fast 46.72 and, when challenged by the Gingham trained by Bob Baffert, opened a five-fold lead at the top of the track and extended it by one mile on a fast main track in 1:37 , 51st

She could have turned in a much faster time, but Prat had revved her up in the final leg when the only race was for second place.

“The plan was to break and just relax her,” said Baltas. “She is very strong and Flavien did a great job. He made her relax, said he was holding her all the time. It looked like I could get past the three-eighth pole, and I was just hoping that the (betting) audience was right. ”

The audience put the filly from her powerful first win on December 29th in Santa Anita to the 1: 5 preference in the five-horse field.

The two filly foals by Baffert took second and third place. Gingham, the 4: 1 choice for the stakes, was held second in comparison to Stellar Sound, the 9: 2 choice, by 2 1/4 lengths.

Prat, who came on for Joel Rosario, who was in Florida to take third place in the Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs with the Kentucky Derby hoping for Ajaaweed: “She was sharp and brought us in very easily a great position. We took a breather around the (distant) curve, she grabbed the piece and went really well. ”

When asked whether the Santa Anita Oaks on April 4 and then perhaps the Kentucky Oaks were on the horizon for his filly, Baltas was not binding.

“We’ll only see how she gets back,” he said. “Hopefully she will come back well. It passed the first test, we’ll see. ”

Partner Dominic Savides was delighted with the winners.

“It’s really special to win here at Great Race Place,” he said. “Just to do it with friends, it’s really special.”

The owners of the Venetian port could still have some special moments when the last two races of their filly are indicative of this.

River Boyne collects

In the second race of the afternoon, the $ 100,000 Thunder Road Class III races, River Boyne went strong on the course, beating the 50-1 longshot Camino Del Paraiso by 2 1/2 lengths.

River Boyne, who was ridden by Abel Cedillo and trained by Jeff Mullins, drove an eight-race losing streak and ran the 1.6 km over a fixed grass field in 1: 33.78.

Dandy Man’s 5-year-old son has not won since the Mathis Brothers Mile in Santa Anita on December 26, 2018. But he had two seconds and three-thirds during his cold spell.

River Boyne, who went 9-2 down as the third choice, loves Santa Anita. He won seven out of twelve starts on the Arcadia circuit.

