The number of venture capital firms with two or more female partners has doubled to 14% in the past year, suggesting a cultural change is taking place in one of the hard-to-manage finance boys’ clubs.

Last year, 52 women were partners or general partners in VC companies – a record, such as a recently published study by All Raise, an advocacy group for women in the areas of venture capital and technology. The additions are a significant shift as more companies add more women to address tokenism concerns in an industry that is still predominantly male-dominated.

“When companies double, they make an investment,” said Pam Kostka, general manager of All Raise. “People say it’s done and it’s not done.”

Since All Raise has been tracking the numbers, the proportion of female decision makers in the risk industry has increased from 9% at the end of 2017 to 13% this month. Despite some progress, the number of companies whose partners are not women is still the majority. At the end of 2018, 85% of the companies did not have a single partner. At the end of 2019 it was 65%.

Several of the leading companies in the industry have now added two or more women to their management teams. Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Andreessen Horowitz have several female partners who are authorized to issue checks and serve on startup boards.

Index Ventures, which has invested in companies such as Adyen, Robinhood Markets and Slack Technologies, will shortly join this list. Index is expected to announce the promotion of Nina Achadjian from school principal to partner on Friday.

Achadjian, a former Citigroup bond dealer who worked at Alphabet Google for two years, joined Index as a principal in 2017. She wrote a thesis on business software for small and medium-sized companies. She will join Sarah Cannon, who previously worked with Alphabet’s growth capital fund CapitalG and was the first partner of Index.

Achadjian believes that while it supports women’s progress in venture capital, it strives to go beyond the gender debate and focus only on performance. “What is really close to my heart is investment returns,” she said.

The venture capital industry has encountered both cultural and economic pressure to take gender diversity into account. Morgan Stanley recently estimated that risk firms that don’t invest in women and other under-represented minorities are at risk of losing up to $ 4 trillion. In the meantime, more than 1,000 founders have agreed to refuse checks from investors if their teams are made up entirely of men. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. announced last month that companies without at least one director of an underrepresented group would no longer be listed.

However, some minority groups in risk capital continue to be heavily underrepresented and have made few profits in recent years. Of the 52 women who became risk partners in 2019, only one identifies as an African American or Latina, according to All Raise. This is due in part to the anemic entry rates of blacks and Latinos in the industry, who accounted for only 0.67% and 3.22% of new risk workers between 2010 and 2015, respectively.

“Venture capital is still a closed network that is strongly oriented towards your acquaintances,” said Kostka. “This is not a pipeline problem, it’s about breaking people out of your existing circles.”

All Raise worked with PitchBook and Crunchbase on data collection, focusing on venture funds in the United States with assets under management of at least $ 25 million. Corporate, life science and health funds were not included in the results.

