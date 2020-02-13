Verizon plans to double the number of cities covered by its high-speed 5G cellular network by the end of the year, while expanding coverage in areas where it already offers services.

The company announced Thursday that it hopes to offer 5G for mobile customers in 60 cities (versus 31 at the end of 2019) and 10 cities for 5G home Internet service (versus five). The airline did not name the new cities.

“We have the opportunity to continue our journey as the market leader at 5G,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon’s CEO, at a meeting with investors in New York on Thursday. “We are not only expanding the markets, but also coverage in all markets.”

Verizon competes with AT&T and T-Mobile for nationwide 5G coverage, which can deliver downloads 10 to 100 times faster than the average speed of current 4G LTE networks. Its reach is currently limited because T-Mobile offers services in the largest geographic area, but at slower speeds than its competitors.

Every network operator uses a slightly different strategy for its first 5G service offerings. Verizon uses a high-frequency spectrum that offers super-fast download speeds with very limited coverage. T-Mobile has been using lower frequencies to achieve broad coverage, but with much slower downloads. Meanwhile, AT&T is taking a hybrid approach and introducing both types of 5G coverage in different cities.

But all three carriers will eventually converge and offer both 5G types as their networks expand and more powerful 5G phones become available. Consumers currently have an uneven experience with 5G, as Fortune found when reviewing the services of the three airlines.

As part of this convergence, Verizon plans to use a technology called Dynamic Spectrum Sharing that allows lower frequencies to be shared for simultaneous use with 4G and 5G phones from a cellular location. That would make it cover a lot more area, albeit at slower download speeds.

Rivals have said the equipment isn’t ready yet, but Vestberg pushed back on Thursday. “This year, we will launch 5G based on dynamic frequency sharing nationwide,” he said. “We will implement this if we think it is commercially correct if we see enough mobile phones on the market.”

For the network operator’s mobile internet service, customers must upgrade to a 5G-compatible phone. Verizon currently only sells two 5G models with prices in excess of $ 1,000. But the phone industry is launching many new 5G phones, and by the end of the year, Verizon plans to offer more than 20 models at prices of just $ 600, the company said Thursday.

Verizon does not currently charge any additional fees for 5G services, but only allows customers with its two more expensive unlimited tariffs to access the superfast network. One goal of the 5G rollout is to convince more customers to upgrade to these more expensive plans, said CEO Vestberg.

Verizon introduced 5G home internet service in 2018, but hasn’t expanded the program significantly since then. It started in parts of Sacramento, Houston, Los Angeles and Indianapolis. Last year Verizon added parts of Chicago. By using 5G Wireless, Verizon can provide an Internet service without having to build an expensive wired infrastructure for each customer’s home.

In addition, Verizon announced on Thursday that it would partner with Amazon to allow app developers and other companies to use cloud computing servers to connect and send data over Verizon’s 5G network. By the end of the year, the allies hope to open 11 5G-capable data centers, compared to a year ago.

The carrier also said it would add 5 times as many smaller mobile sites with 5G in 2020 than it does now, but didn’t offer an exact number.

