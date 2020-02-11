Advertisement

Reports of Verizon outages have appeared in Washington

February 10, 2020, 9:34 p.m.

Aaron Luna

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 9:34 pm

Advertisement

Verizon failures in eastern Washington Verizon failures across Washington

Verizon appears to be on the ground across Washington as frustrated users turn to social media to express their anger about the airline. Chelan-Douglas County’s emergency management team tweeted about the outage in both counties.

We are informed of a local Chelan-Douglas County outage – possibly nationwide – Verizon. Unknown time frame for recovery.

– Chelan County EM (@ChelanCountyEM), February 11, 2020

Walla Walla Emergency Management posted this on Facebook and talked about how 9-1-1 calls are still delayed.

There is currently no official information from Verizon about when the service will be restored.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement