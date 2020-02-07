Advertisement

Defender Jan Vertonghen remains “very involved” with Tottenham, according to his agent.

The 32-year-old Belgian is out of the contract this summer and has been linked to a move from the North London club.

Vertonghen seemed frustrated when he was substituted for Southampton in the fourth half of the FA Cup repeat win in round four.

The defender’s agent, Tom De Mul, however, downplayed the suggestions that made his client unhappy for the club he joined from Ajax in 2012.

De Mul said in an interview with the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws: “He is better now. His reaction had nothing to do with his future.

“He was only disappointed when he was dropped. Unsatisfied with his performance and the team’s performance in the first hour. “

De Mul claimed that Vertonghen was very focused on helping Jose Mourinho’s men end the campaign in style.

“Jan still wants to do great things with Spurs. He wants to qualify for the European or Champions League to win the FA Cup, ”said De Mul.

“He is 32, but still very ambitious. He is focused. He still has so many goals. The euro is also a very important target.

“I admire that in January. He wants to play at the highest level for as long as possible.” He is still very hungry. “

De Mul added that Vertonghen was “still super happy with Spurs” and loved living in the capital.

“He is still very committed. There is a lot of respect for Tottenham, just as there is a lot of respect from the club for us. This is logical after eight seasons. There is a connection, ”said De Mul.

“We have not yet reached agreement (to extend the contract), but we do not rule out anything.

“There is interest in him as a free agent, but Spurs is a very interesting option for us. The door is still open. “

Tottenham announced on Friday morning that Troy Parrott signed a new contract by 2023.

The 18-year-old Parrott came through the club’s youth and played two competitive games, including his Premier League debut against Burnley on December 7.

The Dublin-born striker received his international game for the Republic of Ireland in a friendship win over New Zealand in November.

