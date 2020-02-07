Advertisement

When the Consul General of France visits, roll out the red carpet.

That was exactly what happened on Thursday at the CMX Theater in Arlington Heights before a special screening of “The Girl Who Wore Freedom”, a new documentary about the liberation of Normandy from the Nazis in World War II.

“We have a special relationship with you because you stormed the beaches of Normandy,” Guillaume Lacroix told veterans and their families. “You have restored our independence. You have restored our dignity.”

Among the veterans at the demonstration were James P. Ostler Sr. from Arlington Heights and Ceo Bauer from Michigan, both recipients of the French Legion of Honor. Guests had the opportunity to chat with them before the documentary was shown.

The event was not open to the public because the official release of the documentary was prevented by the rules prior to participating in competitions.

Three families received Gold Star Service Flags in honor of troops killed on duty in their country, while other families received Blue Star Service Flags to honor relatives who are currently in the military.

The film was produced by Taylor Productions LTD & Reserve Negative, which still needs $ 75,000 to complete various technical aspects of the film, including tone mixing and color correction. Donations are tax deductible and can be made at www.normandystories.com.

