Advertisement

TORONTO –

Via Rail cancels all train services from Toronto-Montreal and Toronto-Ottawa due to the continuing blockade just east of Belleville, Ont.

In a travel advice issued at the end of Tuesday, Via Rail stated that all Toronto and Montreal routes and all routes between Toronto and Ottawa would be canceled until the end of Thursday. The trains that do not run through Belleville remain unaffected, the company added.

Passengers receive a full refund, the company said, but it can take up to 10 days to process.

Advertisement

Protesters have interrupted traveling through much of the country for a few days in a demonstration of solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation, whose hereditary leaders oppose the construction of a 670-kilometer natural gas pipeline through Northern British Columbia.

Supporters of the hereditary leaders of Wet’suwet’s have set up blockades and protests across the country.

The demonstration at Belleville led to the cancellation of 34 VIA Rail trains between Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto on Tuesday and also brought freight traffic to a halt.

Earlier Tuesday, CN Rail said it would close a “significant portion of its Canadian network” unless the blockages were removed.

“It is not only passenger trains that are affected by these blockades, they are all Canadian supply chains,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN, in a statement. “We currently park trains over our network, but due to the limited space available for it, CN has no choice but to temporarily stop the service in important corridors, unless the blockages stop.”

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau called the blockades ‘dangerous’ and ‘illegal’.

“We are concerned because this has an effect on the transportation of goods by train throughout the country and those trains may not be able to work as they normally do because of the blockages,” Garneau told reporters in Calgary. “It also has an effect on VIA Rail … and it is actually illegal because it violates the Railways Safety Act and for obvious reasons it is dangerous to actually block the rails, so we are very concerned about or from that point of view. “

In Quebec, the Exo rail service Exo of Montreal had to cancel the service for a second day because of a protest against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Another protest near Hazelton, B.C. stops the VIA Rail services between Prince Rupert and Prince George.

The protests were fueled after the RCMP issued a court order and started to arrest those who tried to block access to the pipeline route at Houston, B.C.

The transport minister said that when orders are imposed, it is up to the provinces to act, not to the federal government.

“We hope this will be resolved because it has a major impact on the country’s economy,” Garneau said. “Not only that, it may also offer some security considerations and security issues. Of course we hope it will be resolved, but it is up to the provinces to make those orders more effective by taking action.”

In a statement late Tuesday, Garneau said he had been in contact with Minister of Public Security Bill Blair, the Ministers of Transport of Ontario and Quebec, as well as the railways to try and find a solution.

Ruest said that CN Rail worked closely with local authorities to impose court orders.

“We have also been in contact with customers, industry associations and officials in Ottawa and throughout Canada to explain the consequences and material consequences of shutting down the railroad for their voters,” said Ruest.

With a file from CTV News Montreal and The Canadian Press

Advertisement