Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal should have known each other for quite some time. It all started with a chat show where Katrina said that she would like to work with Vicky and they would look good together. The two were often seen together at dinners, awards ceremonies and parties to give the rumors new momentum. Katrina even accompanied the Uri actor to Sunny Kaushal’s screening of The Forgotten Army.

In a recent interview asking him to respond to rumors about his dating, Vicky said he couldn’t lie and there was no story. He said, “If you speak a lie, you have to guard it, and you lie more in trade. If you make a statement, the discussions heat up. If it reaches you again, there is a changed version and the queries are also different. Then you have to justify these queries and then you can be busy doing another sign. To be honest, there is no story at all. “

Keep talking and describe love as a nice feeling. Vicky said, “I feel that love is the best feeling. You are in the best phase when you experience love. Whatever he does, he does it with strength, good intentions and motives. I think it’s a really nice feeling. ”

