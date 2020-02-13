As ABC viewers have now remembered, “Victoria’s Secret” is not just a lingerie store. The exclusive Entertainment Weekly preview of Victoria F.’s birth date with Peter in the February 17 episode (sort of) revealed a “mysterious woman,” who seems to have potentially harmful information. Judging from Peter’s reaction to her calling his name, the surprising guest – who is almost completely blurred in the clip that EW shared on 12 February – seems to be someone of it.

“She told me she thought I should know,” says Peter Victoria F. in the next scene. Cue a dramatic confrontation with Pilot Pete “asking for the truth,” and the Virginia Beach native firing back, “It doesn’t matter anymore, Peter!” In a YouTube Bachelor promo on 11 February, the argument seemed to escalate, with Victoria F. asking how to proceed. Oh, and apparently this all went on for hours before Peter would meet her family.

Although fans will have to wait for ABC to broadcast the episode to get all the details, it seems safe to assume that Peter’s other three birth dates were not that explosive. That does not mean that sneaking peep did not indicate drama and tears elsewhere. Apart from Victoria F., the other remaining women include Madison (Auburn, Alabama), Hannah Ann (Knoxville, Tennessee) and Kelsey (Des Moines, Iowa).

This is not the first time that Victoria F. has sparked controversies in recent weeks. After hearing that she had appeared in a campaign that mocked the Black Lives Matter movement, Cosmopolitan pulled out their March digital cover that featured her and Peter. (For the incident in question, Victoria F. had modeled clothing with the slogan “White Lives Matter” in a campaign for white marlins. The ads also used images of the southern flag.)

“It is clear that the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values ​​of the Cosmo brand,” wrote editor in chief Jessica Pels in a statement on February 3 on the magazine’s website. “We are in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and every cause that fights to put an end to injustice for people of color.”

For his part, Peter Victoria defended F. during a recent Build series interview. He begged viewers to form their opinion “based on what they see between the two of us and her time in the show,” during the chat. “She’s not perfect, I’m not perfect, nobody’s perfect, but yes, that’s all I can really say about that,” Peter concluded.

Will the mysterious woman’s revelations mean the end of Victoria F’s journey to find love on The Bachelor? Will she and Peter continue with the likely bombs of the mysterious woman? Stay tuned.