Advertisement

If you spend a lot of time video chatting on Facebook or WhatsApp with friends and family, read on to find out how much fun Portal TV is.

If you don’t have a video chat on Facebook and you don’t have $ 200, this device is not for you.

It seems natural to draw a line between those who want this device and those who don’t. Still, it has a lot of fun features and is a pleasure to use.

Advertisement

What can you do with it

The portal TV works almost the same on the portal smart displays, but is not an all-in-one device, but an accessory for your television.

The easiest way to think of Portal TV is to have a smart webcam for your TV.

Thanks to the intelligent functions, you can use voice control to make calls and speak to Alexa to perform regular Alexa-based tasks, such as: B. Setting timers and questions about the weather.

I never really used the Alexa controller because it doesn’t have a built-in speaker. If you want to use Alexa, your TV must be switched on and set to the input to which the portal is connected so that it can respond to you.

I didn’t find Alexa useful, but it’s nice that Facebook didn’t remove any features from the regular portal when it was downsized.

Once you’ve set up the TV portal, log in to your Facebook or WhatsApp account and you can then call all of your friends and family.

You can set up a speed dial list of favorites or call people using voice control.

The device also has a screen saver feature called “Superframe” that displays pictures from Facebook and Instagram. Again, I didn’t use this as often as I did on the portal smart display because the TV had to be on all the time to take advantage.

Interestingly, there is a Bell Crave app on Portal TV.

To control all of these functions, use a small remote control that felt a little cheap but worked well. Since I didn’t have to use it often, I had no problems with it.

Video chat features

Just like other portals, the device has a so-called smart camera function. It tracks users in the room as they move to keep the subject in the picture regardless of where they are. I found it more useful on the TV than on the smart display because the TV in my apartment is mounted on the wall in the corner and therefore had a wide viewing angle. So I can move a lot and it tracks me down.

I think since most people center their TV on a wall in a large room, most people will have similar experiences with Portal TV.

The microphone also worked very well. Everyone I spoke to never had a problem hearing me, even though I was quite a distance from the device.

There are also a lot of fun face filters like Snapchat. This is a lot of fun with normal Facebook video chat and even more fun on Portal TV as they are blown up on the big screen.

The video quality was pretty good even with my 50Mbps internet connection.

Do you want that in your house?

I’m not selling very well on the portal TV due to the high price, but every time I used it, the tracking camera was very convenient and made it very easy for me to sit on my couch and video call my friends ,

I think Facebook wanted this to be one of the easiest ways to video call friends, but the fact that you have to turn on a TV and set it to a specific input makes it more annoying than using your phone or portal smart display.

That said, when I used it, I liked it much better than video calls on my phone or normal portal. However, if I bought a portal device, I would probably use the portal display as it is still a pretty great digital photo frame when not in use.

If you’re concerned about privacy concerns, this device has a physical shutter that covers the camera. See the previous Smart Display Test portal for more information.

Advertisement