A YouTube video discussed the possibility that the Earth’s crust would open

A large solidification province is a natural geological feature

LIPs can cover the planet in lava and cause large-scale destruction

A new scientific video investigated the possibility that the Earth’s crust opens up and covers the surface of the planet with lava. According to the video, such an event, which could actually happen due to a geological feature, would cause an unimaginable level of destruction.

The video about the terrifying event was made by the YouTube channel What If. It focused on a natural feature known as a large coagulation province (LIP).

LIPs are geological features that occur when an enormous amount of magma rises from the earth’s crust and on the surface. Apart from covering the surface with lava, the magmatic movement could also cause other events, such as powerful earthquakes and sudden climate change.

According to the video, such an event happened almost 250 million years ago in Siberia. If it happens today, the intense earthquakes, extreme heat and currents of lava would cause great damage to populated areas. It can also cause mass extinction in various species.

“Agricultural land needed for growing crops would be burned,” the video said. “Waters such as lakes, streams and rivers would evaporate if there was enough lava. And depending on how fast the lava flows, endangered species would be swept away if they could not move on time. “

Just like animals, the chances of people surviving LIPs are rather small. On average, lava flows on a flat scoop at a speed of approximately 10 kilometers per hour. However, when it flows downhill, lava can move at a speed of up to 100 kilometers per hour. Since the average walking speed of people is around 13 kilometers per hour, it is almost impossible to exceed the lava flow.

Aside from the lava itself, people should also deal with the toxic chemicals that it would release into the air. This means that even if people manage to evade lava, they are still in danger of dying because of the toxic fumes.

“In addition to the extreme heat, burning, melting and destroying everything it touches, lava leaves particles in the air and toxic gases such as sulfur, carbon dioxide and halogen,” the video explained. “Even if you can get out of the path of the lava, you are still in danger by breathing in the gas and particles in the air.”

Lava falls into the sea on July 26, 2002 from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. Photo: REUTERS / Courtesy US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

