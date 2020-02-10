Advertisement

In the Bronx neighborhood of New York, two officers from the New York City Police Department were shot dead over the weekend, CBS New York reports.

The suspect of both incidents, 45-year-old Robert Williams, was charged on Monday with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and resistance to the arrest.

Police say he was on a mission to kill. Fortunately, officials are expected to be fine, but investigators say the bullets have come very close to their lives.

The surveillance video shows the suspect walking onto a police station shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday. He shoots several rounds at uniformed officers.

“It was a deliberate effort to kill,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Not just to kill other people, but to kill those who wear a uniform that represents us all.”

The suspect dives to the ground when his gun is jammed, witnesses say. The gun slips away and at least a dozen police officers storm in to kill him.

The police said Lt. Jose Gautreaux was shot in the left upper arm.

“Only by the grace of God and the heroic acts of those in the building who took him into custody do we not speak about police officers who were murdered in a New York police station,” said police commissioner Dermot Shea.

Investigators believe Williams had only tried to kill two other police officers 12 hours earlier.

He is said to have shot two policemen who were sitting in a patrol car and hit one in the chin and neck. This incident was also recorded in the surveillance video.

“This is not a crime that has turned bad, it is not an alcohol interruption that is interrupted and leads to a tragedy,” said Shea. “This is a premeditated assassination attempt.”

Policeman Paul Stroffolino was released from Lincoln Hospital yesterday in blue robes.

“Frankly, we’re talking about a bull killer. It’s just that our bulls were so good that he didn’t get them,” said Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association.

Police said Williams was jailed for attempted murder in 2002 and released on parole in 2017. During the incident, he exchanged shots with NYPD officials who shot one person and raided another in the Bronx.

Williams was recently arrested for driving intoxicating allegations and should appear before the court on Monday for this.

