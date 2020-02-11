Advertisement

Vijay Mallya | Photo: Jason Alden | Bloomberg

Text Size:

ON-

A +

London: Former Indian billionaire Vijay Mallya returned to a London court to take action against extradition to his home country.

Advertisement

The tycoon’s lawyers said at a hearing on Tuesday that a previous decision to send him back to India ignored evidence and the circumstances that ultimately led to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. in 2012, just misunderstood.

Mallya, known in India as the “King of the Good Times”, was arrested in London in April 2017 after 17 banks accused him of deliberately taking over 91 billion rupees ($ 1.3 billion) in Kingfisher Airlines debt. Service provider, which he founded in 2005 and decommissioned seven years later. A deliberate debtor refuses to repay loans even though he has the means to do so.

“This is not an Ponzi scheme, but an airline,” Mallya’s lawyer Clare Montgomery told the court. “DR. Mallya is not a night flyer, he is a man who is incredibly rich.”

The bailed tycoon sat in a crowded courtroom alongside members of the public. He lost an offer in 2018 to avoid extradition to a lower London tribunal, but was given permission to appeal. The Indian government described the appeal in written submissions as a “tough battle” and said Mallya had to be brought to justice for “a very serious charge of dishonesty”.

The judge, who ordered his extradition two years ago, “did not look at all the evidence because if she had, she would not have made the many mistakes we respectfully consider to be pervasive” when she concluded came that executives from Kingfisher Airlines misrepresented the financial loss in 2009, Montgomery said.

The main overlooked evidence was Kingfisher’s annual accounts, which clearly stated the exact loss figures, added Montgomery. “She just missed things that would have clearly changed her perspective,” she said.

When asked by judge Stephen Irwin whether Montgomery “denied that the senior judge did not understand,” Mallya’s lawyer replied that it was.

“It is not a question of error, but rather of ignorance,” said Montgomery.

The Indian government and Mallya did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Mallya is also battling a number of civil matters in the UK after falling into arrears. He faces bankruptcy filing from 12 Indian state-owned banks for $ 1.5 billion and a series of freeze orders on some of his assets, including real estate, yachts, cars, and paintings. – Bloomberg

Also read: Vijay Mallya rotten his 17-bedroom French mansion and also took out his loan: lender

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement