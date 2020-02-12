President Donald Trump’s steps against accused witnesses may be illegal, whistleblower advocates say, but the president’s success in warding off investigations by Congress and Justice means that the law, and not Trump, is likely to come out of the confrontation worse .

February 7th, a crucial witness in the House Impeachment Inquiry last fall, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, was prematurely brought back to the Pentagon from his position at the White House National Security Council. Vindman, Trump said Tuesday at the Oval Office, “did many bad things.” “We sent him on our way to a much different location,” Trump said.

According to the Military Whistleblower Act, members of the armed forces cannot be confronted with retaliation for certain ‘protected communications’, including testimonials from Congress. Transferring Vindman so soon after the president’s acquittal was “overt retribution,” said Stephen Kohn, a lawyer who is chairman of the board of the National Whistleblower Center. “The transfer is not allowed,” says Kohn.

White House officials put that reasoning back. Vindman was expected to complete his term of office at the White House, the national security adviser Robert O’Brien argued Tuesday. O’Brien said the transfer of Vindman and his twin brother Yevgeny, who also worked at the NSC and expressed internal concerns about Trump’s behavior, but did not testify in the investigation, was only a routine cessation of White House staff. “It was just time for them to go back,” said O’Brien. “There is absolutely no retribution with regard to the Vindmans regarding deposition.”

The Pentagon has not yet commented on what exactly Trump meant by his remarks, but Trump’s statements renew questions about the personal and professional safety of federal bureaucrats who emerged during the investigation of allegations and are now incurring the wrath of an encouraged commander -in chief.

Vindman, a 44-year-old recipient of Purple Heart, was escorted out of the White House two days after the acquittal of Trump in the Senate. In a controversial appearance, Vindman had publicly testified that he was alarmed after he heard Trump ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential top-political rival, and his son Hunter during a telephone conversation on July 25. “I was worried about the call,” Vindman told the legislators and commented that he had warned the NSC lawyer after listening as a secretary. “It is inappropriate for the President of the United States to require a foreign government to investigate an American citizen and a political opponent.”

Vindman witnessed Congress under a summons; he did not come voluntarily. But his comments caught the anger of both Trump and some of his allies in Congress, such as Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who questioned Vindman’s patriotism. When Vindman and his brother were removed from their position at the NSC last Friday, Vindman’s lawyer suggested that the move was rewarding. “Ltc. Vindman was asked to leave because he was telling the truth, “said the lawyer, David Pressman, in a statement announcing his termination. “His honor, his dedication to justice, frightened the powerful.”

Whistleblowers’ whistleblowers say that the timing, and Trump’s own words, are clear evidence that the move was reciprocating, and part of a broader effort by the president to seek retribution in the aftermath of his acquittal. The day after Vindman was transferred, Trump attacked him on Twitter as “very disobedient.” Tuesday, just a few hours before O’Brien’s remarks against the retaliation story, Trump suggested that the army investigate Vindman.

“He doesn’t try to be subtle at all. He makes a point. And that is an important change for whistleblower protection, ”says Tom Devine, the legal director of the Government Accountability Project who has helped thousands of whistleblowers.

The White House sees things differently. “The president,” O’Brien said Tuesday, “is entitled to a staff of people he trusts.”

Vindman’s lawyers did not respond to repeated requests for comment. But they are now inevitably confronted with the question of what happens next. “There is a fairly important threshold question … will Colonel Vindman contest retaliation and, if so, how?” Said Irvin McCullough, a national security analyst for the non-profit Government Accountability Project.

However, the options for legal redress involve more risks than rewards. Vindman could file a complaint with Glenn Fine, the Acting Inspector General for the Ministry of Defense, and request an investigation into his removal, or Michael Atkinson, the Inspector General for the intelligence community. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fine on Monday requesting a similar investigation.

Daniel Meyer, who previously supervised whistleblower affairs decisions for the Ministry of Defense inspector general, said it was crucial that the Vindman department defend. “The uniformed leadership and defense inspector general must circle and protect this whistleblower,” he said. “This will also protect the president against his own instincts.”

But McCullough warned that it is rare for an Inspector General to investigate a sitting president. “Many IGs are reluctant to ever investigate White House issues,” he said.

Congress committees could also investigate the transfer as part of their oversight efforts, but Trump has demonstrated that his White House will not comply with document requests. And with the successful avoidance of deposition and removal for the rigid armed Congress, it is unlikely that Trump is now more compliant.

The result is that whistleblower protection legislation and whistleblowers themselves will become more vulnerable after Trump’s actions. “This is a crossroads, especially for whistleblowers, but for freedom of expression in general,” says Devine from the Government Accountability Project.

This can cost Vindman personally, which as a non-partisan military official has never been in the spotlight. Continuing to challenge the Trump government could undoubtedly hinder him personally and professionally. “It’s a lot to ask one man to stand up for the entire American accountability system,” McCullough said. “It is almost unfair to put that on Lt. Col. Vindman.”

Write to Alana Abramson at