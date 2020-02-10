Advertisement

BEIJING >> After nearly a week of wandering in the epidemic city of China, filming the dead and the sick in overwhelmed hospitals, the tension began to be haunted by both the new virus and the country’s conflicting police.

Chen Qiushi looked bewildered and confused in his online posts, an almost unrecognizable shadow of the energetic young man who had rolled in Wuhan on a self-assigned mission to tell the stories of her inhabitants, just as authorities locked up the city almost three weeks ago .

Until he disappeared last week, the 34-year-old lawyer who became a video blogger was one of the most visible pioneers in a small but stubborn movement that defies the tightly guarded monopoly of the ruling Communist Party.

Advertisement

Armed with smartphones and social media accounts, these citizen journalists tell their stories and those of others from Wuhan and other closed virus zones in Hubei province. The extent of these non-sanctioned stories is unprecedented in previous major outbreaks or disasters in China. It is a challenge for the Communist Party, which wants to control the story of China, as it has always had since power in 1949.

“It is very different from anything we have witnessed,” said Maria Repnikova, a communications professor at Georgia State University researching Chinese media.

Never before have so many Chinese people, including victims and health workers, used their phones to show their experiences of a disaster, she said. This is partly because the more than 50 million people who are locked up in quarantine cities are “really anxious and bored and their lives have almost stopped.”

Official state media praise the Communist Party’s enormous efforts to build new hospitals in a flash, to send in thousands of medical workers and to increase the production of face masks without describing the underlying circumstances that drive these efforts.

Chen did exactly that in more than 100 messages from Wuhan during two weeks. He showed the sick stuffed in hospital corridors and the struggles of residents to get treatment.

“Why am I here? I have stated that it is my duty to be a citizen journalist,” he said, filming himself with a selfie stick outside a train station. “What kind of journalist are you if you don’t dare to go to the front line with a disaster? to run? “

A January 25 video showed Chen saying that a body had been left under a blanket outside an emergency department. In another hospital, he filmed a dead man standing upright in a wheelchair with his head hanging and pale dead.

“What’s wrong with him?” He asked a woman who was holding the man with one arm over his chest.

“He has already passed,” she said.

Chen’s messages and vlogs, or video blogs, have yielded millions of views – and police attention.

In a harassed video post towards the end of his first week in Wuhan, he said the police had called him and wanted to know where he was and questioned his parents.

“I’m scared,” he said. “I have the virus in front of me and on my back I have the legal and administrative power of China.”

His voice was shaking with emotion and tears welled in his eyes, he vowed to continue “as long as I live in this city.”

“Even death doesn’t scare me!” He said. “So you think I’m afraid of the Communist Party?”

Chen’s messages had dried up last week. His mother broke the silence with a video post in the small hours of Friday. She said Chen was unreachable and asked for help finding him.

Later that evening, in a live broadcast on YouTube, his friend and famous mixed martial artist Xu Xiaodong said that Chen had been quarantined for 14 days, seen as the maximum incubation time for the virus. He said that Chen had been healthy and showed no signs of infection.

On Sunday Xu tweeted that despite begging the authorities for a phone call with Chen, he and others were unable to contact.

The police also came knocking last week for Fang Bin, who posted videos from Wuhan hospitals, including images of body bags piled up in a minibus, waiting to be transported to a crematorium.

Fang, a seller of traditional Chinese clothing, filmed a testy exchange through the metal grill of his door with a group of four or five officers. The images on YouTube gave a glimpse into how the security device works overtime to control the anger of the public about the spread of the virus.

“Why are there so many of you?” Asked Fang. “If I open the door, you take me!”

Chen re-posted that video on his Twitter feed – one of his last tweets before his disappearance.

The death of a Wuhan physician last week focused on earlier attempts to suppress speech and its consequences. The police had Dr. Li Wenliang accused of spreading rumors after he raised the alarm in December about the outbreak. He succumbed to the virus and caused an outpouring of grief and anger about the authorities about how he had been treated.

The Wuhan police referred a request for comment to Hubei provincial authorities. Repeated calls to the Hubei Foreign Affairs Office went unanswered and instead played a pre-recorded message: “Don’t believe rumors, don’t spread rumors.”

For Gao Fei, a labor migrant who was detained after criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping for the virus outbreak, the death of the doctor and the disappearance of Chen, “a wake-up call for the Chinese people.”

“The main reason our government could not control this is because they always hide the truth and block information from citizens,” he said from his hometown in Hubei.

Gao, a welder who had left South China just before the lockdown, went to hospitals and drug stores and shared what he saw online. After tweeting that Xi’s measures were against humanity, he was detained with drug users and a “rumor monger” who pointed to overcrowded hospitals.

He admires Chen’s courage and insists on social progress. “He is the spine, the backbone of China,” Gao said.

Since graduating from law school in 2007, Chen has worked as a waiter, hotel cleaner, voice actor, police reporter and finally as a TV presenter and started a career in the media. He passed the bar in 2014 and started practicing in Beijing,

In 2018, Chen started a video blog about Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and quickly gathered more than a million fans for his legal commentary.

He ran into trouble last year after posting videos of protests against democracy in Hong Kong. Traveling to the semi-autonomous Chinese city, he attended both a patriotic pro-Beijing rally and a protest march, showing both parties to offer his mainland public a balanced perspective. In response, the authorities closed his Chinese social media accounts and called him back to the mainland.

Chen has broadcast from Wuhan on YouTube and Twitter, which have been blocked in China. Only people who use a virtual private network or VPN can view the videos. His YouTube page has the motto: “Don’t sing the praises of the rich and powerful, speak only for the common people.”

Some of his messages were tinted with dark humor. Chen posed in a plastic bottle with his bottom cut off his head, looking like a spaceman. He showed two men, one with sanitary pads, the other with incontinence pants, instead of sold-out face masks.

Others posts shouted defiance.

“Letting people talk cannot cause death,” he tweeted on January 28. “Not letting people talk can cause a lot of deaths.”

Advertisement