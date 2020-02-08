Advertisement

New Zealand defended a total of 273 by restricting India to 251 in 48.3 overs and leading 2-0

New Zealand wiped out the spirit of a nightmarish T20 whitewash with a standard 22-run win against India in Saturday’s second ODI on Saturday when visitors paid the price for poor shot selection.

Revenge is a dish that is best served cold. On a cool night in Auckland, New Zealand defended a total of 273 by restricting India to 251 in 48.3 overs and taking a 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

The win also brought a hat trick of ODI wins for the Black Caps, starting with their World Cup semi-final win in Manchester last year.

The win was more credible as the regular skipper Kane Williamson along with top bowlers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson were not available.

New Zealand’s 6-foot-8-inch debutant Kyle Jamieson (2/42 and 25 out of 24 balls) was recognized as the “Player of the Game” for his all-round show.

“I am impressed with how we did it. We let things slide from 197/8 to 270 plus in the first half, but came back strongly with the second half of our batting. We had bat problems, but Saini and Jadeja “I played as well as Shreyas,” said skipper Virat Kohli at the post-game presentation.

In fact, the skipper believed that ODIs were less relevant in a T20 World Championship year.

“ODIs aren’t all that relevant this year compared to tests and T20s, but it’s a big revelation for us and a big plus to find people who can play under pressure this way.”

Ravindra Jadeja (55 out of 73 balls) and Navdeep Saini (45 out of 49 balls) had the vision of achieving an unlikely win with a partnership of 76 runs, which ended in vain.

Tim Southee was brilliant with the new ball despite the running temperature (2/41 in 10 overs) when his burglar Virat Kohli got rid of it, but it was a poor shot selection from a set by Shreyas Iyer (52) and Kedar Jadhav (9) in In the middle overs, India cost a lot of money after the inexperienced couple of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw had a bad day for a second day in a row.

Previously, Ross Taylor produced an undefeated half-century rearguard to save New Zealand for eight out of 50 overs on a competitive 273.

Taylor did not score 73 (74 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes) – his 51st half century – and put 76 off 51 balls for the ninth wicket with Jamieson to lift the 197/8 hosts to a competitive result.

Opener Martin Guptill smashed a Run-a-Ball 79 to get the black caps off to a good start, but they lost seven gates for 55 runs to look at the barrel at the same time.

New Zealand got off to a good start when Guptill (79) and Henry Nicholls (41) completed 93 runs for the first wicket.

Guptills Innings contained eight fours and sixes when their careful start meant that India was looking for gates early. The breakthrough came on the 17th when Yuzvendra Chahal held Nicholls LBW.

Chahal had already dropped Nicholls on lap 15 when India started nervously on the field again. But after the first wicket, things came together and the visitors put pressure on.

Shardul Thakur (2-60) managed to get rid of Tom Blundell (22), and then the turning point came. Guptill made his way to suicide and was caught by Thakur’s litter just before his kink.

The kiwis were suddenly at 157 for 3 and India made good use of the opening.

Ravindra Jadeja (1-35) came into play, first dismissed Tom Latham (7) and then ran Jimmy Neesham (3) away.

Colin de Grandhomme (5) disappeared from Thakur and Chahal returned to accept a counter attack from Mark Chapman (1).

New Zealand threatened not to exceed 200 when Tim Southee (3) was also caught off Chahal. The leg spinner ended at 3-58.

Taylor scored half a century with 61 balls, while Jamieson spun his racket to knock four and two sixes to reach the 50s partnership with 35 balls.

Short score:

New Zealand: 273 for 8 in 50 overs (Martin Guptill 79, Ross Taylor 73; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/58).

India: 251 in total in 48.3 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 55, Shreyas Iyer 52; Tim Southee 2/41, Kyle Jamieson 2/42).

