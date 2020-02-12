The Virginia House of Representatives has passed a law that aims to vote for anyone who wins the referendum.

House Bill 177 was passed with 51-46 votes in the House of Democratic Majority after it was handed over by the Privilege and Election Committee last week. Should the Senate also agree, Virginia will officially become part of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

“As part of the pact, Virginia agrees to vote on the presidential ticket that gets the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia,” said a law summary. Furthermore:

The pact comes into force when states that cumulatively hold the majority of the votes have joined the pact. A state can withdraw from the treaty; A resignation within six months after the end of a president’s term of office only becomes effective if a president or vice president has qualified for the next term.

So far, 15 states have partnered with Washington D.C. connected. The idea gained momentum in response to President Donald Trump’s election victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, despite having around three million votes in the population.

Breitbart News senior editor-in-chief Joel Pollak explained why many critics believe that the referendum disenfranchises voters outside of the major population centers, especially in a tight election:

Under a national referendum system, Nevada – or one of the other swing states – would be able to vote for the candidate who lost the national referendum, only to see the polling board votes cast to the winner of the national referendum. In a tight election, this could elect a president – against the will of Nevada voters – who would otherwise have lost the election under the current system.

In addition, the “national referendum” would reward candidates for focusing their time and resources on the most densely populated parts of the country. This would also create an incentive for fraud in the most vulnerable jurisdictions. California, with its new “ballot harvest” system, in which unregistered activists can deliver an unlimited number of postal ballot papers, would be a key candidate as competing campaigns fought for the ballot boxes.

Nevada Democrat governor Steve Sisolak recently made a similar case when he announced his decision to veto the law. “Once in place, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact could reduce the role of smaller states like Nevada in national campaigns,” he said. “

“As governor of Nevada, I am obliged to make such decisions on my own conscience,” concluded Sisolak. “In cases where Nevada’s interests may differ from the interests of large states, I will always stand up for Nevada.”