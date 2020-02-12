Advertisement

The crowd that recently lined up on a cold, dark Hong Kong street was not part of the anti-government protest movement that shook the semi-autonomous area of ​​China for months.

Your request: Surgical masks, which are in short supply due to growing fears of a new virus that has killed over 1,000 people across the border in mainland China and one in Hong Kong.

The city’s often turbulent street protests had slowed in the past two months. Now they have come to an almost complete standstill as attention is directed to preventing the SARS pandemic from reoccurring, killing around 300 people in Hong Kong in 2002/03.

Since most of the protest demands have not been met, it is too early to declare the movement dead.

RALLIES SHRINK

The frequency and wildness of street protests eased after a landslide victory for the democratic block in the local elections in November. The vote was a sharp reprimand of Director General Carrie Lam’s reign and ushered in a period of relative calm.

Hundreds of thousands of people packed the streets for a peaceful march on December 8 as they tried to urge the government to demand full democracy and an independent investigation into the alleged police brutality in suppressing previous protests.

The demonstrators returned on January 1 as they tried to maintain their momentum through 2020. The march degenerated to well-known violence, with the police firing tear gas and a water cannon and demonstrators dressed in black throwing gasoline bombs. More than 400 people were arrested.

Since then, smaller demonstrations have occasionally taken place, including lunchtime rallies by office workers singing slogans and vigils for a student who died during a protest.

LIVING FRUSTRATIONS

Anger continues to swell against the government, and anger is directed at what is perceived as government maltreatment of the virus outbreak.

Local residents in several areas have been furiously protesting government plans to quarantine potentially infected people nearby. Thousands of hospital workers who are part of a newly formed medical union went on strike last week. They called for five calls, including the complete closure of the mainland border and better protection of healthcare workers from the virus. A flight attendant union at Cathay Dragon, a sister company of Hong Kong’s largest airline, Cathay Pacific, has also threatened to strike unless all flights to mainland China are stopped

Dixon Sing Ming, a professor of political science at Hong Kong’s University of Science and Technology, said the protest movement has become the engine of broader activism to boycott government-friendly businesses through new unions and the use of social media. According to the Ministry of Labor, 27 unions were created by February 6, compared to 23 in 2019 as a whole.

After calls to close the border increased, the government suspended rail links and cut flights in half. She later sealed all border checkpoints except three. A 14-day home quarantine was then imposed on all arrivals from mainland China. Many in Hong Kong believe that the measures came too late and were not strong enough.

TRIGGER POINTS

Protest organizer Ventus Lau said anger had increased over Lam’s handling of the crisis, particularly about her refusal to block all mainland visitors. Many believe Lam responded to pressure from the central Chinese government, and even some government supporters have joined the chorus of criticism.

The current crisis will make the protest movement’s goal of implementing political reforms clear and “fuel the entire movement in the long run,” Lau said.

There are potential trigger points on the horizon that could cause people to return to the streets. The release of a watchdog report on police behavior during the January protests, but which is delayed, could cause trouble for those who claim that the body has limited powers.

A poster circulating in private telegram internet news groups describes the current mood: “Fight the virus, but don’t forget our cause.”

