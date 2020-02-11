Advertisement

Britain said on Tuesday that after many years of delays, it will begin the full construction work on its new high-speed rail line in April after Prime Minister Boris Johnson supported the project despite high costs.

Johnson said the entire HS2 line connecting London with Central and Northern England would go ahead and reject criticism of its rising price tag and environmental impact.

“If we start now, the services can run by the end of the decade. So today … the cabinet has given high-speed trains the green signal,” he told the House of Commons.

An independent evaluation of the scheme, currently the largest infrastructure project in Europe, estimates that it is more than? Could cost 100 billion ($ 129 billion, 118 billion euros).

Many MPs, including the Johnson Conservative party, claim that the money could be better spent, while there are also concerns that the line will destroy old forests.

But Johnson said HS2 would help balance the economy away from London in southeastern England and help reduce climate emissions by persuading motorists to take the train.

Following on from his promise in the December general election for “Get Brexit Done”, with Great Britain leaving the European Union on January 31, he added, “We’re going to get this done.”

Preparations for the first phase of the line from London to the second largest city in Great Britain in the English Midlands are well advanced and the entire structure will now begin in April, officials said.

A second phase will extend the line to the cities of Manchester and Leeds further north, although this will be reviewed to see how costs can be controlled and to ensure that it connects to other rail networks.

Johnson is known for his enthusiasm for infrastructure and promised more transportation during the recent election campaign as a way to increase opportunities across the country.

He said on Tuesday that HS2 had suffered from “poor management” and announced changes, including a new full-time ministerial post overseeing the project.

But he said the project was part of “this nation’s public transport revolution”, which also includes new funds for local bus and bicycle networks.

“In the 21st century, this UK still has the vision to dream big dreams and the courage to make those dreams come true,” he said.

The HS2 project is expected to cost more than £ 100 billion – double an official estimate for 2015 Photo: AFP / Paul ELLIS

The evaluation commissioned by Johnson last year showed that 9.0 billion had already been spent on HS2, the second high-speed train project in Great Britain after the line connecting London with the Channel Tunnel to France.

The first phase should be opened by 2028-2031, the second phase by 2035-2040 – both a few years late.

HS2 claims that its trains will eventually connect around 30 million people – nearly half of the UK population – who make faster journeys and free older networks for freight.

The British Chambers of Commerce welcomed the news that the project will continue and say it will bring “new capacity and connections”.

The main Labor opposition party also supports the scheme, but accused the conservatives of getting the costs out of control.

HS2 costs have risen enormously due to the complexity of building in densely populated cities – including on a number of high-end properties – and challenging land conditions.

The route has also disrupted archaeological sites, including a cemetery for 40,000 bodies under London’s Euston train station.

Several Johnson conservative MPs were unhappy with the decision, with one, Andrew Bridgen, warning that it could become “an albatross around this government and the country’s neck”.

“Doesn’t it set the bar very low for the future delivery of infrastructure projects on time and within budget?” he asked.

The prime minister replied: “Every major infrastructure project is thwarted by the people at this stage … we must have the guts, the foresight to drive through it.”

Johnson also said that the UK project, which is hosting the COP 26 UN climate talks this year, will help reduce CO2 emissions by taking cars off the road.

Governments around the world are under pressure to promote cleaner journeys because they are trying to limit climate change by reducing CO2 emissions.

But environmental campaign group Greenpeace UK warned that the current HS2 route would make its way through “irreplaceable nature and nature areas”.

