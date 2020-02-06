Advertisement

VMware (VMW) – Get Report stocks climbed Thursday after an analyst at Bernstein upgraded the cloud computing company’s stocks to outperform the market.

Shares rose 3.2% to $ 156. Analyst Mark Moerdler raised his price target for the Palo Alto, California-based company from $ 171 to $ 181.

In a statement to investors, Moerdler said VMware would exceed Wall Street’s earnings expectations when it released a report later this month because “the downside risks are being accepted

However, VMware’s share price offers no upside potential. “

Moerdler said that he had raised his sales and earnings expectations above the consensus after breaking down the individual businesses and the company’s growth potential.

Dell Technologies (DELL) – Get Report owns around 80% of VMware and Moerdler said investors were concerned about the Dell overhang and whether or when the server virtualization business could decline.

Moerdler predicted that the company’s computing and management business will grow in the double-digit percentage range in the near future, “as it will be a hybrid cloud world for the foreseeable future.”

He also sees VMware’s acquired / growth portfolio growing at a low teenage compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the near future.

CRN reported that VMware recently fired hundreds of workers, which the company called “workforce rebalancing.” According to the CRN, several top executives have also left the company.

In November, the company exceeded analysts’ earnings estimates for the third quarter.

VMware reported net income of $ 621 million, or $ 1.50 per share, or an adjusted profit of $ 1.49 per share on sales of $ 2.46 billion after $ 2.2 billion Dollars last year. Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of $ 1.41 on sales of $ 2.41 billion.

