Volkswagen and German electricity company E.ON are working together to develop a new charger for electric vehicles that uses large batteries instead of an expensive custom power grid infrastructure.

This charger is still in the prototype phase, but could support the introduction of EV chargers as it should be cheaper than building a custom charging infrastructure. The charger itself is a huge battery that can be charged using normal plugs with 16 to 63 amps. This continuously charges the battery, but it is slow.

This means that the charger continuously powers its huge battery, but charges it more slowly than it can empty. Since two 150 kW electric vehicles can be charged quickly, it can probably be emptied before it can refill itself. According to Volkswagen, on average every car can reach a range of 200 km in around 15 minutes.

This new charging type is cool, and the fact that it can be placed anywhere that supports plugs in the 16 to 63 amp range makes it a pretty incredible option. However, it is unclear how many cars can be charged with this battery in a row before it is empty. The German automaker has also not disclosed how big the batteries are.

In theory, this is a great idea, but we have to wait and see how these chargers are implemented before we can figure out if they are the future.

This is not the first time that Volkswagen has tested a kind of battery-operated EV charger. The other charger should be portable and should move from event to event. For example, if there was an event in a forest or something, VW could turn off one of those chargers and people could refill their cars without a power supply.

This concept could charge an average of 15 cars, according to information the company announced when it announced the concept charger in early 2019. This is a fairly large number of vehicles. Hopefully the new prototype charger can do so many charges or more. The battery is empty.

