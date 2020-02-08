Advertisement

Li Li’s first WeChat post (left) says she is against signing a petition requesting flights from China to stop, but she would like to do everything possible to curb the spread of the corona virus. She asked if others wanted to offer her to hand over groceries or drive cars to the airport. A shopping list from a person who has quarantined himself, right.

The WeChat news app connects travelers arriving from China with volunteers who are willing to park cars at the airport and bring groceries to their homes so that travelers can quarantine for two weeks.

It is a basic campaign, and two weeks is considered the maximum incubation period for the deadly coronavirus that occurred in Wuhan, China.

“I just want to offer my help instead of making people feel like they have to get in a taxi,” said Frank Kong, a local photographer who joined a WeChat group earlier this week.

He explained how it brought him together with a family that also lives in Burnaby. “I met the woman and drove her car and took it to her husband at the airport.”

He came from Shanghai. “I saw him from a distance. He knew his car. I waved goodbye, “said Kong.

He was then driven home from the airport by another driver who was also connected to him by the WeChat group.

He was back at the airport on Friday to drop off another car, this time for a passenger arriving from another city on the Chinese mainland via Hong Kong.

Different groups appear on WeChat.

Li Li, a Vancouver-based teacher who uses the WeChat lilyxmca handle, founded the one that matches Kong.

It started when she saw a petition on WeChat asking the Canadian government to ban all flights from China to Canada.

It was signed by thousands of people, including many with Chinese-Canadian names, but Li, who moved to Vancouver from Xiamen, east China’s Fujian Province 13 years ago, didn’t like the idea.

“I thought why cut off people who live here?”

But she too is concerned about the continuing spread of the coronavirus. She had some more sophisticated ideas, but friends convinced her to start with a simple offer, park cars, and deliver groceries so that travelers could more easily avoid public places like taxis, transit, supermarkets, and shopping centers.

There was an immediate response, and Li said there were about 50 “helpers” in Metro Vancouver, which she has now divided into mini-groups for different areas with team leaders to coordinate the games.

On Thursday, Canadian health authorities voluntarily asked anyone who comes to Canada from Hubei province, which surrounds Wuhan and is the center of the outbreak in China, to voluntarily maintain a 14-day quarantine, even if they have no symptoms. But many travelers from China to Vancouver had already done so, possibly on the recommendation of the Chinese Embassy in Canada on January 28.

Li said that even before Ottawa escalated his answer this week, she had received more than 100 requests for help when families looked after travelers returning from “all of China.” Guangzhou. Beijing. Shanghai. Hong Kong.”

On Friday evening, volunteers parked cars for two families with members returning from Hunan Province in central China and Sichuan Province in the southwest.

Canada has not suspended flights from China, but the federal government advises against all non-essential trips to China and encourages Canadians in China to use commercial flights as soon as possible.

In contrast, “at least 14 countries and territories, from the United States to India to Hong Kong, have now introduced some form of travel restriction for China as policymakers try to curb the spread of a virus that has killed and killed more than 560 people almost 30,000 infected, ”said Bloomberg.

“China really praised Canada, and most Chinese (Canadians) felt so good here (to see that). The media (in China) really used it, ”said Elaine Wang, mother of two young children who lives in Vancouver. “But the feelings are complicated.”

Wang lived in Shanghai during the SARS outbreak in 2003. Like Kong and others who volunteer through driving, delivering, or just relaying calls, she said that this experience in China or Hong Kong motivated her to take responsibility.

“We know it will get worse. We are not shocked. For others, it may just be numbers. But for us (we know) one thing can change what happens, change fate. We want to do meaningful things. “

[email protected]

