CHICAGO – The day Margarita Del Pilar Fitzpatrick applied for a license in Illinois changed her life. When an employee offered to register her for voting in 2005, the Peruvian citizen incorrectly accepted it, which resulted in lengthy litigation and eventually deportation.

A decade and a half later, at 52, she’s struggling for work, is almost homeless, and hasn’t seen her three American-born daughters in years because of a State Secretary secretary committed an accident.

“It derailed our lives,” she said in a phone interview from Lima. “Immigrants shouldn’t be put in this situation.”

A handful of other immigrants could face similar fate or prosecution after hundreds of people who identified themselves as non-US citizens were allowed to register due to a bug in the Illinois automatic voter registration system. Sixteen ballots.

The fiasco in a country with a reputation as an election campaigner sparked partisan struggles, angered voters’ interest groups and had activists for immigration rights limited to damage.

“It is disappointing because the situation could have been avoided,” said Lawrence Benito, head of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. They voluntarily said that they were not citizens. It wasn’t her fault. ‘

Voting by non-citizens is prohibited by law and statistically rare. But President Donald Trump has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that millions voted illegally in 2016. His comments gave the question a political indictment and highlighted modernization efforts such as automatic registration.

“The political appearance is terrible,” said Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, about Illinois. “The political reality is that people are looking for possible errors when it comes to choosing non-citizens who point out that things like automatic voter registration lead to fraud.”

Illinois made headlines in 2017 as Gov. Bruce Rauner was one of the first Republicans to legislate for automatic voter registration. The multifaceted law largely focuses on the State Secretary, who issues the driver’s license.

A “programming error” incorrectly sent data from more than 500 people to election officials, even though they answered “No” to an electronic keyboard when asked if they were US citizens. Ultimately, 545 people were registered.

It is unclear whether some people were confused and wrongly “No”. About half of the voters appeared to be citizens, one of whom was confirmed as a non-citizen with legal status on life in the United States.

Whether this person or anyone who has not yet turned up is exposed to criminal charges has a negative impact on the will of the prosecutor.

In Chicago, where Cook’s attorney is a Democrat, there is little opportunity to bring charges. Authorities in more conservative areas are more likely to be ready to take action. Election officials said they were not contacted by law enforcement officials.

Increased efforts to fight non-citizen voters have weighed on results elsewhere. In 2018, a federal North Carolina task force uncovered electoral violations that led to charges against 19 foreigners in connection with the 2016 election.

It can take years for a non-citizen’s illegal voice to appear. Immigration authorities may not find out until an immigrant requests to change their status, like a green card holder seeking citizenship using a form asking if the applicant has ever voted. An affirmative answer could disqualify the applicant and lead to deportation.

Two of the most well-known cases heard before the 7th Court of Appeals also began with the Secretary of State of Illinois, who has since changed the way employees discuss voter registration.

Fitzpatrick presented both her Peruvian passport and US green card when applying for a driver’s license in 2005. She was confused by an employee who said it was up to you to register. Then she voted and said that it was only years later that she found out that this was illegal before applying for citizenship. The government had them deported, which the courts confirmed. It was removed in 2017.

For Elizabeth Keathley, a Filipino citizen in the United States on a marriage visa, it was the opposite. She applied for a driver’s license and received a registration card. She voted in 2006. When processing her green card, the immigration authorities found that she had voted and she was released. However, the judges found that she was not misrepresenting herself and allowed her to stay. She has been a citizen since then and her story was told in an off-Broadway play.

Keathley, 41, said the danger of being separated from her family was devastating, especially since her daughter was a child at the time. She also lost her hospital job.

“Our lives have been turned upside down,” said the Bloomington woman.

Chicago attorney Richard Hanus represented both women. He believed that the Illinois mistake could work in their favor since its customers did not misrepresent themselves as citizens.

Illinois officials promised to protect immigrants, including subpoenas.

Some supporters of the right to vote say that the state law contains a restriction that could help. If a registration is processed incorrectly, it is said: “It is not established that this person has made a false citizenship claim on this basis.”

Non-citizen votes are not common. A study by the Brennan Justice Center in 2017 showed that around 30 cases of suspected non-citizens were elected in the 2016 elections, representing almost 24 million votes.

Secretary of State Jesse White said that his office was fully responsible and issued letters to those affected explaining this. Advocates of immigration rights want additional protection.

White also opposed any hint of willful misconduct.

“This was a mistake, and no effort was made to hide anything or” cook the books, so to speak, “said White, a Democrat, at a recent hearing at the State Capitol. He said the glitch that affected registrations from July 2018 to December 2019 has been fixed.

Republicans have requested that the system be suspended after other registration errors have been released. They also highlighted problems with mistaken voter registrations, including in California.

“The fundamental right to vote and the sanctity of our democracy are too important to put our heads in the sand and to trust that the government of the Illinois State has everything under control when it is clearly not,” said Tim Schneider, Leader of the Republican Party of Illinois, after the fallacy was released last month.

Almost 20 countries have approved a form of automatic voter registration aimed at increasing citizen participation.

Aside from delays and technical issues, voter groups have repeatedly shown that Illinois has not done enough to protect the system.

The state “has not fully managed the damage that mistakes like this can make to our electoral system,” said Ami Gandhi of the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights.

___

Follow Sophia Tareen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sophiatareen.

