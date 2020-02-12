Advertisement

Surveys of the early exit from the New Hampshire election campaign indicate that Democratic turnout for young and new voters in 2020 has declined compared to previous years.

According to NBC News polls, only about five percent of New Hampshire Democrat primary voters said they had not voted in the 2016 presidential election, and only 12 percent said they had never participated in a democratic presidential election before – up from 16 percent a year 2016 had never voted in a democratic presidential election.

The number of swing voters who voted in the New Hampshire Democrat area code on Tuesday also did not increase significantly. NBC News reports:

It was expected that the number of independents participating in this year’s democratic primary school could be higher than in previous yearsbecause republican competition is not competitive. That doesn’t seem to have happened: 43 percent of primary voters say they are registered as undeclared on the electoral roll, which is in line with previous democratic competitions when there were also hotly contested Republican races. (Emphasis added)

NBC News polls show that 18 to 29 year olds on Tuesday were only 11 percent of New Hampshire Democrat voters, far fewer than the 19 percent of 18 to 29 year olds elected to Democratic Elementary School in 2016 had.

NEW: New Hampshire early exit surveys show that 11% of NH voters are between 17 and 29, up from 19% in 2016. @ SteveKornacki: “This is a significant change.” pic.twitter.com/34Ow5llOqy

– Meet the press (@MeetThePress) February 11, 2020

The first poll to exit NH shows a Dem electorate that:

45 and older: 69%

Under 45: 31%

In 16, the split was 59-41%

– Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) February 11, 2020

Compare this young turnout to the Iowa Democrat Caucus this month when about 24 percent of voters were 18-29 years old.

In Bedford, New Hampshire, NBC news found that polling stations were “never very busy” and turnout in the region was below the 2016 total. In 2016, 64 percent of registered voters in Bedford voted in primary school. On Tuesday, only 41 percent of registered voters in Bedford voted.

WATCH: The polls close in Bedford, New Hampshire, where turnout is below the 2016 level.

Chris Jansing reports: Four years ago, 64% of registered voters in Bedford, N.H. voted in primary school. @ChrisJansing: “Final number, 41%” pic.twitter.com/GfmzSIBYxA

– NBC News NOW (@NBCNewsNow) February 12, 2020

In the meantime, CNN campaigned with anecdotal evidence of increased turnout. A CNN in Nashua, New Hampshire, reported that it had seen approximately 300 new voters hire to register and then vote in primary education. Similarly, a CNN reporter in Manchester, New Hampshire said they saw about 400 new voters registering for primary school voting.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

