All of the leading party leaders have cast their votes as the vote in the 2020 general election continues this afternoon.

Micheal Martin votes with his wife in Ballinlough, Cork. Photo: PA; Mary Lou McDonald voting in Cabra, Dublin. Photo: RollingNews.ie; Leo Varadkar cast his vote in Castleknock, Dublin. Photo: PA.

Leo Varadkar, Mary Lou McDonald and Micheál Martin all cast their votes earlier when the country went to the poll from 7 a.m. this morning.

In the rare elections on Saturday, initial reports showed that turnout was stable.

As of 10:00 a.m., the average turnout in Dublin County was 6.4%, with some boxes in double digits

But turnout has increased since then and is strong in most of the country.

Mary Lou McDonald cast her vote in Dublin this afternoon. Picture: Niall Carson / PA wire

Dublin constituencies range from 12% in Dublin Central Station to 22% in Dublin Bay North.

The turnout is typically in old age and early 20s.

In Mayo, turnout around noon averaged 14%, with Ballina Boys National School being the highest at 17%.

Voter turnout in Wicklow was high at 15 to 20% in Tinahealy and 19 to 20% in East Wicklow.

Voter turnout in Galway is also high at 18% on average, and turnout in St. Enda in Salthill is 23%.

At noon in Tipperary, voter turnout in the last Clonmel election was 23% and the rest of the county averaged 17%.

Socialist candidate for Cork South-East Holly Cairns. Picture: Andy Gibson

In Cavan Monaghan, the turnout at 12.30 p.m. ranged from almost 24% in Virgina National School to 17.5% in Castleblaney.

Many returning officers reported a slightly higher turnout than usual, and people may vote early before Storm Ciara.

In the last major poll before the election day, Sinn Féin was at the top with 25%, Fianna Fáil with 23% and Fine Gael with 20%.

Sinn Féin has only 42 candidates in the 39 constituencies, so it is unlikely that they will secure most seats.

Formerly: Varadkar, Martin and McDonald all cast their votes strongly as an early turnout

Leo Varadkar cast his vote in the general election as the election has already started in 39 constituencies across the country.

Leo Varadkar cast his vote this afternoon. Credit: Sam Boal / RollingNews.i

The Taoiseach cast its ballot in Scoil Thomais, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin’s leader Mary Lou McDonald cast her vote at St. Joseph’s School on Navan Road.

This morning Micheál Martin in Cork cast his vote at St. Anthony’s Boys National School in Ballinlough

Earlier: Voter turnout was stable when Healy-Raes met with vegan protest

Carmelites Sr. Catharina Murphy and Sr. Magdalene Dinneen will vote in the general election in Loughrea, County Galway. Picture: Hany Marzouk

Polling stations in Co Wicklow and Co Limerick recorded some of the highest turnouts in the early morning of the election.

The St. Peter in Bray polling station is one of the highest turnouts with 11% at one booth, and there is a 10% turnout in Ballybrown, Co Limerick, at 10 a.m.

In Carlow, Ballinkillen and Bagenalstown are 12% and 15%, respectively.

Under 4% of voters had cast their vote in South Roscommon by 9:30 a.m.

Just voted in #Cork North West.

Most Busy I’ve ever seen it at our poling station.

One woman said it was as busy as school!

Pre #StormCiara Rush? # GE2020 – Eoin English (@EoinBearla) February 8, 2020

At the beginning of the election in Kerry were the TDs Micheal and Danny Healy-Rae

Around 50 followers of the Healy Raes had also arrived.

First voted Cllr Johnny Healy Rae, County Council, followed by his father Danny the TD and Michael the TD.

However, they were also hit by two demonstrators.

A woman disguised as celery was kicked out of a polling station in Kilgarvan this morning while trying to escort the TDs in his home village.

Gardaí were at the scene.

It appears that the two are vegans and are participating in anti-meat campaigns.

Johnny Healy Rae later said:

I have no idea about celery – there is no meat in it.

Mr. Burke said Gardaí had identified the demonstrators and was on alert.

Meanwhile, after an early upswing in Killarney, voting in Kerry has slowed.

Elsewhere, the leader of the Greens, Eamon Ryan, cast his vote in the Muslim National School in Dublin.

Greens leader Eamon Ryan cast his vote this morning at the Muslim National School in Dublin. Credit: Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie

Formerly: Micheál Martin and Michael D Higgins cast their votes

Fianna Fáil’s chairman, Micheál Martin, cast his vote when polling stations across the country were opened to parliamentary elections.

Mr. Martin cast his vote with his family at St. Anthony’s Boys National School in Ballinlough, Cork.

Micheal Martin and his family vote in the general election at St. Anthony’s Boys National School in Ballinlough, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

President Michael D Higgins visited St. Mary’s Hospital in Phoenix Park in Dublin to vote.

He was accompanied by his wife Sabina Higgins and they welcomed the assembled press.

President Michael D Higgins cast his vote when the Irish general election # GE2020 @PA pic.twitter.com/C66hpxOYj5 opens

– Áine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) February 8, 2020

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin Chair Mary Lou McDonald are expected to cast their votes around 12 noon.

Earlier: Ireland goes to the poll

The vote will take place today in the 2020 parliamentary elections. The polling stations are open today from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

It is the first time since 1918 that a vote is taken on a Saturday.

Voters do not need a passport, but may need to show a photo ID at the polling station. A driver’s license, a passport or a student / employee ID are accepted under the ID.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yG602bdevkg (/ embed)

A total of 516 candidates from 39 constituencies take part in this parliamentary election. The 33rd Dáil will have 160 seats – two more than the outgoing. This is due to an increase in population since the last Dáil was founded in 2016.

A party or coalition must win 80 seats to form a government.

A man leaves a polling station in Moone, Co Kildare to hold the Irish general election. Picture: Niall Carson / PA wire

This is the division of the outgoing Dáil:

Fine Gael – 47 seats

Fianna Fáil – 45 (without Ceann Comhairle)

Sinn Féin – 22 seats

Work – seven seats

Solidarity – people before profit – six seats

Independent – 22 seats

Green party – three seats

Socialists – two seats

Independents 4 Change – one seat

Aontú – a seat

The counting of votes begins tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

