Millions in the Indian capital voted Saturday in a regional election that is seen as an important test for right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Long lines formed outside the New Delhi polling stations amidst heavy security, while a week-old protest by women against a new citizenship law continued to cause chaos for commuters.

In an often vitriolic election campaign, Modi and other leaders of his Hindu nationalist party slammed opponents of the law who found it anti-Muslim.

The Prime Minister’s Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party is trying to expel Arvind Kejriwal, the capital’s chief minister, whose new Aam Aadmi party, or Common Man’s Party, gathered 67 of the 70 seats in Delhi in 2015.

While Kejriwal has focused on local issues, including the heavily subsidized electricity, water and health care he has introduced, BJP leaders have tried to turn the vote into a referendum on the women’s protest.

Hundreds of people have been blocking a main road through the Shaheen Bagh district since December 15 in protest of legislation speeding up Indian nationality for persecuted religious minorities from neighboring countries, but excluding Muslims.

On the eve of the elections, the BJP sent messages to get people to vote for the party if they wanted to end the rally.

With the BJP on the back foot after the failure of the state elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, analysts said the Delhi result will be an important test of opinion on national issues.

Near the women’s protest location, Maroof Ahmad, director of the food company, said that “BJP has only two agendas – Shaheen Bagh and Pakistan. They have nothing else to talk about.”

“GDP is falling, the economy is in a mess and they only suffer from temples and mosques,” he added.

But others supported the prime minister.

In the prosperous Jangpura neighborhood, flower garlands and balloons decorated the polling station when financial advisor Vinod Kumar came to vote.

“I am not biased towards a political party, but I do not endorse the Shaheen Bagh protest. Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru believed in and supported citizenship law,” he said, referring to the respected leaders of India.

Thousands of additional security officials were serving the election with a large contingent at five polling stations near the Shaheen Bagh protest.

In an effort to convince more women to vote, the authorities have set up dozens of “pink-only voting booths” for women in the capital.

“I still don’t feel safe in Delhi, there is much more to be done,” said Shweta Laxmi.

More than 14 million people are eligible to participate in Saturday’s vote. The results will be announced on Tuesday.

