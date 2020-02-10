Advertisement

On a sunny spring day in 1914, a young Malayali entered the Indian government’s summer office at Gorton Castle (then Simla). Nobody knew who Vappala Pangunni Menon was then. He was all 19 years old and came with nothing but a letter recommending him to work as a writer in the home department. Over the next four decades, as he would become known, VP would be at the forefront of India’s progress toward independence. He was the main writer of the Montagu-Chelmsford report. In 1924 he joined the Reform Office, a branch of the Indian government that was to accompany India on its way to self-government. He would stay with the reform bureau until 1947.

Today VP Menon is the right man of Sardar Vallabhbahi Patel, who helped to integrate the princely states into the Indian Union. But between 1914 and 1951, VP’s contributions to modern India were both immense and understated.

In 1930, a trip (his first overseas) to the Secretariat of the First Round Table Conference in London VP highlighted the importance of what was still going on

Suffrage Movement. Five years later, as he worked on the electoral roll for the upcoming provincial elections in 1937, the vice president granted women, including those whose marriages had been dissolved, the right to vote. He would also make room for the multitude of Indians who are not trained on the electoral roll by placing symbols and colored boxes on ballot papers and insisting that provincial governments lower their educational standards for the average voter.

His voice ensured that provisions as diverse as the voting rights of the residents of the numerous railroad settlements in India and the assessment of representatives from urban and rural areas were included. He was in his mid-forties and alone for the first time to change the country’s constitution. It is a contribution that has been lost in the dryness of the technical foundations of constitutional semantics, but should be emphasized.

It was just the beginning.

The debates about a possible federal future for the country gave VP the idea that India would do well as a federation. Indeed, he would present three plans for the transfer of power from the Raj to an independent India – 1936, 1941 and 1946. Each plan depended on a concept: a unified federal India could easily be achieved if the center took over the defense, the foreign ones Affairs and communication of the princely states and left all other powers to the royal houses. It would not mean extreme humiliation for the princes, but it would allow the government of India to hold overall authority. Two different viceroys heard his plan – and each time the plan was postponed. It would be June 1947 before the Menon plan for Indian independence would finally see the light of day.

The constant prevention of his ideas never prevented VP from saving India from division. He was firmly convinced that all political actors would be brought together to form a coalition. The last desperate attempt came in 1945 when VP urged the then viceroy, Lord Wavell, to convene the so-called Simla conference. The failure of the conference is generally attributed to the clash of personalities and selfish people who sat at the table at Viceregal Lodge in Simla. However, it is not known that VP Menon was the man who not only drafted the conference draft but also insisted that Wavell’s duty was to reach a political consensus on the future of India.

In the summer of 1947, the last Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten, gave his reform commissioner and constitutional adviser six hours to work out a plan that would soothe both Congress and the Muslim League and potentially change the map of South Asia. At nightfall, VP chained himself through endless cigarette packs and did just that. He would remember thinking that it was “passably good”, but his main concern was his grammar.

Patel turned to VP in 1947 and insisted that only VP would serve as a secretary in the newly established State Department. Patel was indebted to the integration of India, but it is VP Menon’s signature on every deed of accession. It was invaluable to the Sardar. His knowledge of India’s constitutional theory was intimate and unprecedented. He used a unique mix of charm and ruthlessness when it came to princes. The Raja of Sarila, who observed VP at a gathering in Nowgong in 1948, was amazed at the strength this small, stocky man in his open slippers and safari suit could radiate.

In 1951, after the death of the Sardar, Vappala Pangunni Menon fell into political and professional darkness, where he remained until the end of his days in 1966. Today it is only right that we correct this.

Narayani Basu is the author of VP Menon: The Unsung Architect of Modern India. She is also Menon’s great-granddaughter

The views expressed are personal

