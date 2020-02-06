Advertisement

The BC police guard has hired a retired judge to review a VPD disciplinary decision that raises a number of allegations of misconduct by a member.

Urban police officer Rajdeep Mann was confronted with a total of five allegations of misconduct in connection with the arrest of a Vancouver concert goer, Colin Dowler, in November 2017. Mann was initially investigated for two allegations of abuse of office and impoliteness, but after investigators found evidence that the policeman had deleted the video from Dowler’s phone and Mann denied it, allegations of rebuttable behavior and fraud were added.

However, a hearing in a disciplinary hearing found that man had not committed misconduct, just rude behavior, a relatively minor violation, which should be punished with little more than an oral reprimand. All other allegations, including those related to the deleted cell phone video, were found to be unfounded by Supt. Steve Eely.

“Our office reviewed this decision and we disagree,” said Andrea Spindler, the deputy police officer for complaints, and reiterated Wednesday’s OPCC press release, which found that the police department’s findings were “wrong”.

Retired B.C. Supreme Court Justice Ron McKinnon was instructed to “paper-check” all evidence and materials from the investigation and disciplinary hearing.

When notifying all parties of the review, the complaint police officer, Clayton Pecknold, underlined the importance of public confidence in the police, complaint handling, and disciplinary proceedings.

“I found that Superintendent Eely wrongly determined, based on the evidence obtained during the investigation, including the video, that … Mann’s use of violence was not suppressive, ruthless, or unnecessary,” said Pecknold.

Pecknold also disagreed with Eely’s finding that Mann had accidentally deleted the video.

“The video evidence and evidence from Constable Mann on this matter does not support the finding that the video was accidentally deleted,” he said.

A date for the review has not yet been set.

