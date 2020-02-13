Microsoft Research has released a video on a project called VROOM for Virtual Robot Overlay for online meetings.

Microsoft imagines that users can visit locations remotely via a telepresence robot and via an avatar that overlays the robot and is visible to the other participants using HoloLens headsets.

Microsoft writes:

Telepresence robots allow distant users to freely explore a room they are not in, and provide a physical embodiment in that room. However, they lack a convincing representation of the remote user in the local area. We present VROOM (Virtual Robot Overlay for Online Meetings), a two-way system that can be used to investigate how the social experience of robot telepresence can be improved. For the local user, an AR interface (Augmented Reality) shows a life-size avatar of the remote user, which is superimposed on a telepresence robot. For the remote user, a VR interface (Virtual Reality) mounted on the head offers a comprehensive 360 ​​° view of the local space with mobile autonomy. The VR system tracks the remote user’s head posture and hand movements that are applied to the avatar. In this way, the local user can see the head direction and hand movements of the remote control and identify himself with the robot as an identifiable embodiment of the self.

See the video below:

