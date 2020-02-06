Advertisement

Sport

Updated 12:46 PM

After beating Honokaa on January 27 to enter the 12-team girls’ football Division II field, Waimea continues his stay on Oahu in the quarterfinals.

read more

Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star advertiser!

You read a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital subscription.

Subscribe now

Advertisement

Log in

Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.

After beating Honokaa on January 27 to enter the 12-team girls’ football Division II field, Waimea continues his stay on Oahu in the quarterfinals.

Waimea (3-6-3) played the first round by beating Sacred Hearts (2-9-1) 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout on Wednesday at The Queen’s Medical Center / HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships on the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

De Menehune took the lead in the 17th minute on a goal from Jaidah Ahun. The Lancers reacted when Alena Schenk brought the game to 1 in the 65th minute. Two goals in the 75th minute, one from Schenk and the other from Waimea’s Jenessa Freitas, accounted for the score in the second half and two extension periods.

Waimea won the shootout 3-1 and today, at 3 p.m., confronted top-ranked and BIIF champion Hawaii Prep (11-1-0). on field 6.

Kamehameha Hawaii 6, Radford 0

Kastle Lyman (10th minute, 61st) and Nanaea Wong Yuen (60th, 69th) each scored two goals, while teammates Chenoa Frederick (1st) and Tabitha Pacheco (68th) also scored while the Warriors (6-5-2) routed the Rams (4-9-1).

Kamehameha-Hawaii today faces number 3 seed and ILH champion Mid-Pacific (6-4-0) today at 3 p.m. on field 8.

Kapaa 1, Seabury Hall 0, 2OT

A scoreless match and first extension period were decided quickly in the second extension period, as Tori Ishikawa scored the game winner in the 91st minute to cancel the MIL’s Warriors (8-4-1) over the Spartans (1-9-0) . The win gave the Kauai Interscholastic Federation three of the eight representatives in today’s quarterfinals.

Kapaa faces No. 4 seed and OIA champion Kalaheo (4-7-0) today at 3:00 PM. on field 7.

Waianae 2, Nanakuli 1

Two first half goals by Talith Melendres (33rd, 35th) gave the Seariders all the scores they needed when they stopped the Golden Hawks. Lexus Kotrys received Nanakuli (3-9-1) in the 61st minute.

Waianae faces seed No. 2 and KIF champion Kauai (11-0-0) today at 3:00 PM. on field 15.

Advertisement