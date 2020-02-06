Advertisement

Wales chief Wayne Pivac believes the use of words like “hate” in pre-game rhetoric is unnecessary.

English flanker Lewis Ludlam raised his stake before the Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland on Saturday when he said: “They hate us and we hate them.”

Ludlam was dismayed that Celtic nations play more passionately than England. Wayne Pivac says Lewis Ludlam’s comments are superfluous (Adam Davy / PA).

“Actually, I disagree,” said Ludlam. “We are emotionally there. They hate us and we hate them. There is no difference.

“It’s just another place. It’s a battle. It’s going to be a war and we’re looking forward to it and we’re ready for it.”

Before the Guinness Six Nations’ England game against France last weekend, which they lost 24-17, head coach Eddie Jones said Les Bleus would face “brutal physical shape”.

Jones also called Scotland “a sensible side” ahead of this weekend’s Murrayfield encounter.

However, Pivac said: “Hate is a pretty strong word, isn’t it, and I don’t think there is a reason for it.

Players usually reflect what they hear from the coaches

“We’re talking about getting into the trenches, and all the teams are doing it.

“You are five meters from your opponent ‘s goal line and five meters from your own, where you have to dig deep.

“Yes, it is a contact sport, it is a gladiator sport and you have to have the right attitude.

“Players usually reflect what they hear from coaches.

“It’s the start of a competition, it’s fresh, it’s after a World Cup, so everyone’s looking for a head start. Josh Adams scored a hat-trick in Wales’s win over Italy (Adam Davy / PA)

“In our view, it was probably a little bit different.

“There has been a change in what we want to do when we get the ball, so there has been a lot of talk about the skills we need to improve to make sure people understand their roles.”

“No matter who the opposition is, we have a job to do and that is an attempt to win.” To achieve this, you usually have to reach rugby parity beforehand and the basics of rugby need to be done well. “

Wales will meet Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, for the ninth consecutive victory of the Six Nations This is the first major test for Pivac.

When asked whether it was the biggest test of his coaching career so far, he replied: “Yes. Yes, in any case. It will be a huge step forward for what we have had so far. Wayne Pivac is prepared for his biggest test to date (Ben Birchall / PA).

“I think we were very lucky to have this Barbarians game (in November) with which we could iron out a few things.

“We were playing a competitive game against Italy at the time and are now facing a much tougher challenge in the back yard.

“I think it has developed well and this will be a real test to see where we are and how much work we have to do to be able to play the game under pressure.”

“You (Ireland) are very, very strong. I said at the beginning that we have to give the game a physical advantage. “

