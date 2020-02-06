Advertisement

WASHINGTON >> The man accused of killing 22 people and injuring two more in a shooting aimed at Mexicans in the border town of El Paso, Texas, has been accused of federal hate crimes, a person familiar with the case told The Associated Press.

Federal prosecutors were expected to announce several charges later today at a press conference in El Paso against the alleged shooter, Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, according to the person who had direct knowledge of the case but was not competent order details of the indictment before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A manifesto attributed to the suspect in the shooting on August 3, during a busy day of shopping at school, said the attack was aimed at deterring Hispanics from leaving the United States.

The shooting took place at a time when immigration officers were trying to keep an eye on migrants on the border between the US and Mexico and there was a political battle for their treatment. El Paso was the epicenter of the influx. President Donald Trump has made undermining immigration a feature of his government and the polarizing topic is making headlines worldwide.

Eight Mexican subjects were popular among shoppers in nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, just across the Rio Grande from El Paso among the victims of the attack on a Walmart store.

David Lane, a Colorado lawyer who represents Crusius in the federal case, said this morning that he has not yet seen the charge, but hopes that the federal prosecutors will not seek execution of his client.

“Part of the evolution of our society means that justice is not synonymous with revenge, because revenge ignores essential humanity in all of us and makes us all brutal,” Lane said. “Part of my job here is hopefully to convince the Department of Justice that they are not the department of revenge.”

Crusius, 21, is confronted with the death penalty on charges of capital murder by the state. He pleaded not guilty last year.

The federal indictment comes when El Paso marks the six-month anniversary of the shooting. Last weekend, the commuter town of San Elizario planted 22 oak trees in honor of the victims. Local news broadcasts were broadcast.

The federal indictment follows the indictment of the state of Crusius last fall for a capital murder indictment, which could also result in a death sentence. Since the shooting, he has been held without tape and isolated from other prisoners, kept on guard for at least two months after the shooting.

Crusius surrendered to the police after the attack on a busy Walmart and said, “I am the shooter,” and that he focused on Mexicans, according to an arrest warrant.

In court cases, prosecutors said that shortly before the shooting, Crusius published an online floor that said it was “in response to the Spanish invasion of Texas.” It called for inspiration a massive shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, where dozens of Muslims were killed residents of that country.

The document suppressed part of the rhetoric of Trump’s immigration policy. El Paso residents such as the former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination this year, accused Trump of promoting harmful stereotypes and nurturing the idea that the increase in migrant transitions was a coordinated “invasion” by Latinos. The president has denied incitement to violence.

Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his grandparents’ house in a suburb of Dallas to El Paso to carry out the attack, according to police. A lawyer for the Crusius family declined to comment today.

The charges announced today are the latest by federal prosecutors following high profile violent incidents. The Department of Justice has filed federal charges of hate crimes against a man suspected of a Hanukkah-machete attack in New York in December in which five people were injured; a man who opened fire last year in a synagogue in Pittsburgh; and a man who killed a woman while driving in a crowd of demonstrators at a white nationalist meeting in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

