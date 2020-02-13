Walmart (WMT) – Get Report restructures its personal shopping service from Jetblack, as some of the talks with potential investors ended last year, a media report said on Thursday.

The New York unit of Bentonville, Ark., Retail Titan offers fast product delivery via SMS.

It will try to rename itself and will no longer be a personal shopping service, people familiar with the situation told Dow Jones Newswires.

“We are moving Jetblack from incubation to our broader business as part of the customer organization,” said a Walmart spokesman via email.

“We have learned a lot over the past two years, including how customers respond to the ability to order by text and the type of items they buy via SMS.

“As part of this development, Jetblack will discontinue member service in New York City on February 21st. After that, we will focus on how Walmart’s infrastructure can be used to make conversation trading scalable.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Walmart would cut 293 of Jetblack’s 350 employees.

Last year, Walmart worked to outsource the unprofitable unit, which had fewer than 1,000 customers last year.

The company discussed an investment with several potential partners, including Microsoft (MSFT) – Get reporting and venture capital firms, including New Enterprise Associates, The Wall Street

Journal reported at the time. These talks have ended.

Walmart’s tech incubator, known as Store No. 8, started Jetblack in 2018. Jenny Fleiss, chief executive of Jetblack, left Jetblack in October and was replaced by Nate Faust, Walmart’s senior vice president of e-commerce logistics. He previously worked for Jet.com, the e-commerce startup that Walmart bought in 2016 for $ 3.3 billion.

Walmart used Jetblack’s human agents to train an artificial intelligence system that would eventually power an automated personal shopping service, Dow Jones said.

Jetblack members pay $ 600 a year to order something other than fresh food via text message, the news service reported. In a Jetblack office, human agents process customer inquiries and couriers pick up the items for hand delivery, usually on the same day.

Last month, Walmart closed Omne’s headquarters at Hayneedle, an online furniture site it received when they bought Jet.com. The company said it would integrate Hayneedle into the wider Walmart, but would keep the website open.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The shares recently rose 1.1% to USD 117.14.