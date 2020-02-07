Advertisement

With scarce resources and the backlash from his own party, it seemed inevitable that Republican Joe Walsh would end his main challenge to President Donald Trump.

The former Tea Party congressman from Mundelein made it official on Friday, saying that he will release his supporters in New Hampshire to support Democrats in the area code on Tuesday.

“I’m stopping my campaign, but our fight against the Trump cult is just beginning,” said Walsh in a Twitter post. “I am determined to do everything I can to defeat Trump and his makers in November. I can’t do it alone.”

Walsh was difficult on the Iowa campaign just last weekend, but he failed to reach the main election on March 17 in his home country.

“It was a wild ride,” Walsh told the Daily Herald. “When Iowa ended, I realized that it was impossible for anyone to beat Trump in the primary.

“The Republican Party is Trump’s party. It’s not my party, it’s a cult,” he said. “Trump” is the “biggest threat we face as a country”.

When asked if he had left the field with a full war chest, Walsh laughed.

“There’s probably not much left. We haven’t raised much,” he said.

The Iowa Republican Party reported that Trump had 97% of the vote, former Massachusetts Governor William Weld 1.3% and Walsh 1.1% in the Monday assembly, the first of the US primaries.

“If I had taken care of money, attention, and ratings, it would have been easiest to be a Trump cheerleader from the start. If I had, I would have been at FOX News all the time,” said Walsh said.

Challenging Trump “was not a career move,” said Walsh, who was fired from WIND 560-AM, Salem Media’s news / talk station he had worked for since 2013.

And as for the future: “I don’t like President Trump, so I don’t have a home on conservative talk radio.”

Walsh gained attention in 2010 by defeating Barrington’s Melissa Bean.

He supported Trump in 2016 and once said on Twitter if Trump had lost the 2016 election: “I’m reaching for my musket.”

Until his presidential candidacy, he was controversial on social media and often had to respond to these comments on the campaign.

“I apologize for the things I said that led to Trump,” said Walsh in Iowa last weekend.

Many Iowa Republicans said Walsh they supported him but said, “You can’t win, so I’m going to negotiate with the Democrats.”

Stepping aside frees his New Hampshire supporters to vote for the Democrats they favor in the Tuesday area code, Walsh said.

Much attention was paid to the meltdown with incomplete and belated democratic votes in Iowa, but the Republican assemblies also had shortcomings, Walsh said.

Some of his followers “were not allowed to speak” and some votes were counted privately, he said.

Walsh was planning to return to Mundelein tonight and rest, but “I can tell you, we have plans. I will spend the next nine months doing everything I can to ensure that Trump is not elected.”

Compared to Trump’s massive war chest, the Walsh campaign had raised $ 234,991 as of September 30, including a $ 100,000 personal loan and $ 119,561.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. I’ve received threats every day, I’ve aged,” said Walsh, who was lively but looked tired on the campaign last week.

But “I have absolutely no regrets.”

