Advertisement

WUHAN, China >> Chinese authorities today dramatically strengthened their coronavirus lockdown in a desperate move to control the deadly scourge of infections, organize door-to-door searches, pick up the sick and store them in a convention center and other buildings that have been converted into makeshift quarantine internment camps.

The apparently improvised steps were announced by the senior civil servant who led the reaction to the outbreak when she visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter. They clearly signaled the ruling Communist Party’s alarm that it had not been able to take control of the coronavirus epidemic, which overwhelmed the Chinese health care system, spread abroad and threatened to paralyze China, the world’s most populous country and the second largest economy.

The steps announced by the official, Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, evoked images of emergency measures taken to combat the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic that killed 20 million people worldwide. The steps in China offered no guarantee of success.

Advertisement

The severity of the new restrictions also risked creating a humanitarian disaster in Wuhan, a swamping 11 million metropolis that has already been cut off from the contamination that began more than a month ago.

The city and the country are facing “war conditions,” Sun said during the visit. “There must be no deserters, otherwise they will be nailed to the pillar of historical shame forever.”

She ordered medical workers to mobilize 24 hours a day to visit every house in Wuhan, to check the temperature of all residents, and to interview close contacts with infected patients.

The new measures came two weeks after China banned people from leaving Wuhan, and then extended the restriction to cities in central Hubei province and now limit more than 50 million people – an inclusion of almost unimaginable scope.

However, the number of confirmed infections has doubled every four days, affecting more Chinese cities and towns, and experts have wondered if the government’s actions deprived people unnecessarily while they did little to delay the epidemic.

As of today, government figures showed that the virus had killed at least 563 people and infected at least 28,018, and many believe that those official statistics are far from complete.

Authorities have begun to lead patients in Wuhan to makeshift hospitals – including a sports stadium, an exhibition center, and a building complex – that are meant to accommodate thousands of people. When inspecting one of the centers located in the Hongshan Stadium, Sun said that anyone in need of treatment should be picked up and quarantined if necessary.

“It must be cut off from the source,” she said about the virus and addressed city officials at the shelter, according to a Chinese press release, Modern Express. “You have to keep an eye on things. Do not miss it. “

It was unclear how the already tense facilities could handle an inflow on the scale that they appeared to be able to handle, or whether the new shelters were equipped or manned to even provide basic care to patients and protect them from spreading the virus.

Photographs taken in the stadium showed narrow rows of simple beds that were only separated by desks and chairs that are usually used in classrooms. Some comments on Chinese social media compared the scenes with the Spanish flu pandemic, the deadliest in modern history.

The Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, called the epidemic Monday “an important test of the Chinese system and its administrative capacity”. But two days later, the Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia appeared, Xi said the efforts of the Chinese government “achieved positive results”.

Xi did not appear publicly on Thursday and apparently transferred responsibility for the crisis to delegates, who all adopted the militaristic tone of the People’s Daily this week when it described the campaign to curb the epidemic as a “people’s war.”

Yet there were increasing signs that the restrictions on entering and leaving Hubei slowed down supplies of medicines, protective masks and other supplies, despite commitments from Beijing and private companies and charities that help was on the way.

“This is almost a humanitarian disaster because there are not enough medical supplies,” says Willy Wo-Lap Lam, a deputy professor at the Center for China Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “The Wuhan people seem to have left themselves high and dry.”

Many medical experts believe that the number of infected people – and those who died – is greater than the official number. Many Wuhan residents who feel unwell but are not sure whether they have the disease have been forced to walk from the hospital to the hospital, but have even been sent away from a virus test, let alone were treated.

Others wandered around in fully protective clothing or with improvised safety measures, such as plastic bags on their heads. Many have resorted to self-quarantine at home and risk spreading the virus within families and neighborhoods.

Dr. William Schaffner, specialist in infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said the challenges facing Chinese health authorities in managing the Wuhan crisis were enormous.

“When both the physical and human resources for direct medical care are stretched out, you will have some unfortunate events and people will die,” he said. “You cannot handle such a large increase in patients for a longer period.”

But Schaffner also asked questions about the new steps, including risks for both coronavirus patients and their caregivers in improvised quarantine shelters.

“What happens to the people who are sick?” He asked. “Do they receive care and at what level? And can caregivers provide effective care in the conditions of a stadium or auditorium – and protect themselves? “

The epidemic has virtually halted a large part of China, even far from Wuhan. Every day brings reports on more cities that have been effectively closed, public events and meetings canceled up to February or later, and schools that are preparing to postpone their reopenings after the Lunar New Year.

The effect has also gone beyond China’s borders, despite the government’s hectic efforts to respond to the epidemic, while it was publicly portrayed as a manageable crisis. Nearly 200 infections with the virus have been confirmed in about two dozen other countries and territories, and two of the patients outside of China have died.

Other countries have stepped up their own efforts to place patients in quarantine, including those on two cruise ships. Global companies that rely on China’s huge market and supply chains are struggling to tackle corona virus disruptions and acknowledge that they have come to rely on the Chinese economy.

Cathay Pacific, the Hong Kong international airline, asked 27,000 employees to take unpaid leave for three weeks, while Nintendo, the Japanese video game maker, announced it would delay the dispatch of its Switch game consoles.

Large chains such as Apple and Starbucks have closed hundreds of stores in China. Yum China, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut, announced that it had closed a third of its franchises and that it could make a loss for the year “if the sales trend continues.”

In Wuhan, the first concern is the humanitarian situation of a city starting its third week in a state of siege. The confusion caused by far-reaching calls at the top and a chaotic situation on the ground indicated that the Chinese government had not yet got the crisis under control.

Wang Chen, a respiratory expert who is president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, said the new improvised treatment sites were designed to prevent transmissions within households and neighborhoods.

“If a large number of patients with mild symptoms live at home or suspected patients roam around the community, they will become the main source for spreading the virus,” said Wang, according to Xinhua News Agency.

A widely shared message on Weibo, a popular social media site, said on Thursday that “the circumstances were very bad” at the Wuhan Exhibition Center that has been converted into a quarantine facility. The writer, who said he had relatives in the shelter, cited power outages and problems with heating and said people should “shiver in their sleep.”

The post said that there appeared to be a shortage of staff and equipment. “Doctors and nurses took no notice of symptoms and distributed drugs,” it said, and oxygen equipment was missing “seriously.”

With public anger simmering, the Communist Party has moved to news organizations and social media platforms where criticism of the government’s first reaction remained uncensored online for a while.

The China Media Project, a watchdog group in collaboration with the University of Hong Kong, published a guideline from the Cyberspace Administration of China, which oversees internet and accuses several social media companies of “illegally involved in internet news information services related to epidemic reports . “

It said that some of the country’s giants, including Sina Weibo, Tencent and ByteDance, would be placed under special supervision to ensure “a favorable online environment for winning the war to prevent and fight the coronavirus outbreak.”

Advertisement