TIBU, Colombia – With Colombian snipers in position, Howard Buffet gets off a helicopter and trudges through the wet grass with steel-toed boots chewed by his dog’s teeth.

A small group of coca farmers is waiting under a hut with a tin roof. They have never heard of multi-billionaire Warren Buffett, but after decades of neglect by their own government, they are grateful for the outstretched hand of his eldest son, whom they simply call “gringo”.

“There’s a saying here: the less you know better,” said Rubén Morantes. His leathery skin and callused hands testify to lifelong tillage in one of the most dangerous areas of Colombia, where outsiders are traditionally suspicious.

Buffett has been traveling around the world for almost two decades, giving away part of his father’s fortune to promote food security, conflict reduction and public security. But his latest game of chance is one of the most discouraging so far: helping Colombia overcome its cocaine curse.

He focuses on Tibu, the heart of the remote, notoriously lawless Catatumbo region on the Venezuelan border, where Buffett accompanied President Iván Duque.

According to the United Nations, Tibu has the second largest coca crop in all of Colombia – 28,400 acres (11,400 hectares). Drug production and violence in the region have skyrocketed since armed groups filled the void created by the withdrawal of rebels who signed a peace agreement with the government in 2016.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has committed to spending $ 200 million over the next few years to transform the impoverished community into a model of comprehensive state building. The plan is to strengthen the security forces and support farmers in securing land titles and replacing coca – the raw material for cocaine – with legal plants such as cocoa.

The first component is the construction of 300 kilometers of roads to connect the 37,000 inhabitants of the municipality with national and international markets for the first time. It’s a challenge made more difficult by lurking guerrillas who detonated a homemade bomb last year when army engineers worked on the streets, killing five people and injuring several others.

“We can only assume that farmers can grow legal crops if they can market them,” Buffett told farmers during a visit to Duque in La Gabarra, a rural outpost in Tibu, last month. It was the first time that a Colombian president visited the blood-soaked hamlet.

The plan provides subsidies and training for farmers to change crops and helps them find buyers. The goal is also to strengthen the infrastructure for local law enforcement agencies.

However, some experts fear that Buffett’s enthusiasm for accelerating Colombia’s development is not matched by the deadlocked corruption in rural areas run like political fiefs. There is also the challenge faced by thousands of Venezuelan migrants who lack community roots and who are said to be recruited by criminal gangs.

Much depends on Buffett’s investment.

Since the launch of the US-led Colombia plan two decades ago, fewer resources have grown together in a single geographic area, said Álvaro Balcázar, who helped the government negotiate with the Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces about the portion of the peace agreement, who focuses on illegal crops.

“There is no precedent for something so big,” said Balcázar. “But the region is strategically important to consolidate peace in Colombia.”

Like his father, the 65-year-old Buffett has a reputation for folk, simple language in the Midwest and selfless humor. Despite being a three-time dropout, his father wants him to follow him as a non-executive chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, the $ 550 billion conglomerate that owns companies like Duracell, Dairy Queen and GEICO Insurance, and key stakes in leading U.S. -Companies airlines and banks.

But he has spent much of his adult life traveling the world, taking animal photos, and writing books. He is also a corn farmer and made headlines in 2017 by briefly serving as the sheriff of Macon County, Illinois, where he lives and his foundation is based.

As a teenager, he began to explore the world on a trip to Soviet-controlled Prague in 1969 to visit one of the many exchange students his mother had taken in at her home in Omaha, Nebraska. But his love of travel was not surpassed by culinary curiosity: In Catatumbo he carried a blue, insulated lunch box with his required PB&J sandwich and a Dr. Pepper.

As a philanthropist, it is now a priority to help Colombia and El Salvador, whose fight against drug trafficking has a direct impact on the United States. He has already spent or pledged $ 310 million between the two countries, including funding new police forensics in El Salvador center and a modern system to help prosecutors in the country prosecute.

As a volunteer police officer who has been on patrol for 678 hours last year, Buffett has seen firsthand the harm caused by drug addiction. A few weeks before his trip to Colombia, he and a partner unplugged a motel in Decatur, Illinois at 1 a.m. when they arrested a man with a crack. There was a woman with him who said she had a drug problem, so Buffett paid her for two nights at the hotel. He later referred her to a county rehab facility that was paid for with a Buffett Foundation gift, hoping that she would get help.

“These are people who need our help,” he said. “You are not criminals.”

After years of focusing mainly on Africa, and particularly Rwanda, he has turned to Latin America, where he is working with the government on sustainable agriculture. In the nineties he spent so much time on his farm in South Africa that he was permanently resident.

Buffett started working in Colombia in 2008 and helped pop star Shakira start schools in her hometown of Barranquilla. He also funded an army unit that removes thousands of landmines scattered across former conflict areas. He used his business contacts and founded a program with which around 100 families in southern Colombia are to switch from coca cultivation to the production of high-quality coffee for Nespresso.

Despite being an avid supporter of the 2016 peace agreement, he has nevertheless built a close relationship with Duque, a law and order conservative who took office to attack the agreement.

Duque has vowed to cut cocaine production in half by the end of 2023. Production of the drug skyrocketed after its predecessor, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Juan Manuel Santos, suspended aerial eradication in 2015 due to health concerns over the herbicides used. Achieving this goal, however, requires enormous resources that the government does not have, as well as overcoming the indifference of urban voters who are removed from the conflict and have their own growing list of demands.

Buffett enters here.

The $ 200 million that Buffett has pledged for Tibu is more than three times what the government has spent over the past two years on public works in 170 high-risk communities as part of a rural development rescue plan that is under of the peace agreement is required. The U.S. agency for international development spends $ 230 million annually in Colombia, though its projects are spread across the country.

In addition to the big check, long-term partners praise the Buffett Foundation for its independence and maneuverability. It is funded from an annual gift from Warren Buffett in Berkshire Hathaway, so it can take risks that few want to try, development experts say.

“We are mainly accountable to the IRS,” jokes Buffett, who sees setbacks like a venture capitalist who has to eat crow before finding wild success.

“If you are a charity and you hold your annual banquet to raise a lot of money, you can’t get up and tell people how you have had these five failures and how you have succeeded. People won’t write checks, ”he said. “We’ll make a decision in five minutes if we know what we want to do.”

He is skeptical of the United States government and the United Nations and prefers not to work with them.

“The reason is that we can’t rely on them,” said Buffett, who said he was severely burned by USAID in 2011 when it abandoned a $ 10 million joint seed program for starving farmers in South Sudan when Fighting broke out in the world’s newest independent state.

‘The bullets started to fly and they withdrew. But it’s like you’re in South Sudan, so bullets will of course fly, ”he said.

Instead, the foundation relies on partners who are known to get results quickly and with little effort – a combination that he believes is difficult to find among the bandits who benefit from spending on US foreign aid. One to accompany him to Catatumbo is Portland, Oregon-based Mercy Corps, which helps farmers search Colombia’s bureaucratic maze to get land titles.

Alluding to his father’s reputation for common sense, Buffett often seeks advice from the so-called “Oracle of Omaha”.

“He’s my soundboard, in a way, like my conscience,” Buffett said. “But he never asks:” Why are you doing this? or ‘Why are you taking this risk?’ ‘

In Tibu, after joking around and planting a cocoa tree, he seemed to be overjoyed, even when the General Committee hurried to leave when the thick fog threatened to destroy them in the middle of nowhere.

“I know Emilio is very concerned that he will go,” Buffett told the farmers through a translator, referring to Duque’s post-conflict adviser, Emilio Archila. “But it’s not me because there’s a lot of chocolate here.”

