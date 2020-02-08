Advertisement

APPLICATION: Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her anti-corruption plan was “good” for Republican and Democratic voters.

VERDICT: Warren’s anti-corruption plan would be particularly good for Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a foreign company while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president.

Advertisement

“If you see a government that works great for the armies of lobbyists and lawyers, as well as for (people who) big fundraisers, and not for everyone else, it’s plain and simple corruption … corruption, and that’s exactly what we can do “Said Warren.

“My anti-corruption plan is good for Republicans and Democrats. Not only do we bring our party together, we win in November,” continued Warren.

As Breitbart News announced last year, Warren’s anti-corruption plan would fill a void exploited by former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, which enables the Vice President’s children to serve on the board of a company, including the board of directors foreign company.

The next Warren plan to cope with a Hunter Biden scenario is to ban lawmakers and their employees from joining domestic and overseas corporate boards.

In April 2014, Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of the Ukrainian oil company Burisma, although he had no qualifications. At the same time, Biden directed the Obama administration’s response to Russia’s invasion of Crimea and brought billions in US tax aid to the Ukrainian government. Part of this money was said to go to Burisma, the company in which Biden’s son was a board member.

When asked last year whether her anti-corruption plan would prevent an incumbent vice president’s child from serving on the board of a foreign company, Warren avoided the question and said, “I don’t know.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Advertisement