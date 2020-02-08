Advertisement

Jazz

Jennings from TLC’s I Am Jazz has been open about her binge in the past

Eating Disorder. The 19-year-old transactivist, reality TV star and LGBT

lawyer has undergone therapy to help her gain control over her

food, as well as to control her depression and anxiety, but sometimes she still does

struggles with symptoms.

In the February 3 episode of I Am Jazz Season 6, “The Ex-Factor,” Jazz and her mother, Jeanette Jennings, opened up about Jazz’s mental health and their concerns for the future. Although Jazz said she was ready to start a healthier chapter in her life, Jeanette admitted that she was worried about the teenager who went to school alone without her support system.

Jazz Jennings | Mike Pont / Wire Image

Jazz’s mother admitted that she was worried about her daughter’s eating disorder

On “The Ex-Factor,” Jazz told her mother that she hoped to “get in the best shape of her life.” “” But in terms of my health, I am not always very healthy. “

The I Am Jazz star then told Jeanette that she recently “fell off the wagon” in terms of her eating disorder.

Jazz’s mother wondered if her daughter would ever really recover from her eating disorder, which gets worse when she is stressed or experiences symptoms of depression or anxiety.

“I really think Jazz never completely gets rid of binge eating,” Jeanette admitted, “and I’m really worried about her because Jazz has often shown us she doesn’t have impulse control.”

And when Jazz chose between Harvard University and Pomona College, Jeanette became increasingly worried. If she went alone, she wondered, could Jazz control her symptoms?

“Now she’s going to college, and I’ve always been there,” Jazz’s mother told TLC producers. “Greg [the father of Jazz] has always been there to help her, guide her through those difficult times and we won’t be there anymore.”

It seems that the I Am Jazz star has to some extent been agreed with her mother. Jazz eventually chose Harvard, but postponed its acceptance until the fall of 2020 to get into the right mindset and prepare physically and emotionally for the stress of the university.

Jazz said she was ready to go to a healthier “chapter of her life.”

In a better tone, Jazz opened TLC producers about her journey to better mental health. Her mental journey, she explained, was closely linked to her physical journey, especially her path to a gender affirmation operation.

“I really feel that this is going to be a new chapter in my life, that there will be many changes,” said Jazz. “Sometimes I can be lazy and I have many bad habits that I have to remove.”

And the trans-rights activist said she finally felt the challenge, and explained that she had changed from the inside during her medical transition. “I have made a spiritual journey,” Jazz revealed. “The operation is not the end of everything. It is so much more than just changing your body … There is still a whole process and a lot of searching for souls.”

With the work she had put in her mind, as well as her body and overall well-being, Jazz finally felt able to control the symptoms of her eating disorder more easily.

Jeanette also worried about the mental health of Jazz and the aftermath of her surgery

Despite Jazz’s optimism for the future, her mother was still concerned that her daughter would become completely independent.

When it came to living alone at the university, Jeanette told a friend at I Am Jazz, she said that she had a few important concerns in addition to her eating attack: her history of depression and her process of vaginal dilation after sex confirmation surgery.

“I’m worried about Jazz’s mental well-being and its dilation,” said Jeanette. “As soon as she leaves my house, we have a dilatation problem.”

The mother of I Am Jazz said that sometimes she had to push Jazz to maintain her health and her surgical results since her first procedure, and she was afraid that her daughter would not hold the responsibility alone.

“I woke Jazz out of a dead sleep and took the dilator and put the lubrication on it and said, here, take this and put it in your vagina,” Jeanette revealed. “If not, I will,” she joked.

