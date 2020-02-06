Advertisement

Fans were shocked during last night’s episode of The Bachelor when Peter Weber said goodbye to leader Victoria Paul. But while the processional queen’s premature departure was unexpected, a new revelation can prove that Victoria had no plans to stay around much longer.

According to Reality Steve: “The day after Victoria Paul left Chile, she was back in Louisiana (crowned) her successor to Miss Louisiana USA. I suspect she had a timeline in her head from that date, if she hadn’t reached a certain level with Peter, she would leave … However, the timing is too coincidental, so it certainly played a role. “

And she was in fact present at the Miss Louisiana USA competition:

But would she have attended the parade if Peter had not expressed his doubts? We may never know that. During the breakup, the pilot told her that he did not see her as his wife. Victoria seemed shocked when she burst into tears.

“When I look at you, I see someone for whom I want to fight,” she told him. “I just want to feel very good about us. I want to feel like you want the same things I do in the future.”

But in the end Peter just didn’t feel so strong for the 27-year-old. “Perhaps you are more certain and more secure in us than I am,” he said before sending her home.

Fans who looked at home were just as surprised as Victoria about the elimination and went to Twitter to express their frustration in Peter’s decision.

Peter is dumb … Why are you doing Victoria P like that ?! She is one of the best you have! #bachelor education

– Connor Blevins (@ccblevins) February 6, 2020

Bachelor Nation when Peter Victoria P sent home: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/N4OVrBjFmW

– Niki Bell (@nicoletteholly) February 6, 2020

HOW PETER Victoria P. CAN TELL THAT he doesn’t see her as his wife😱🥴🤔 #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/4NWXouOlcg

– Cameron Pottle (@ CammyP17) February 6, 2020

Okay, but this is ruining my bachelor line-up. I had Victoria P in my Top Four. Fucking. #TheBachlor pic.twitter.com/S2l2D7GyTN

– single brain (@bachelorbrain) 6 February 2020

Now, with only six women left in the league – Kelley, Madison, Natasha, Hannah Ann, Victoria F. and Kelsey – Peter has to make a decision about who will end up as his wife.

The bachelor, Monday, 8 / 7c, ABC

