MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Alex Ovechkin is getting closer to the historic 700th goal

Capitals take revenge on Flyers

Capital cities linked to win

Another historic milestone awaits Alex Ovechkin as he could become the eighth member of the 700 NHL Target Club when the Washington Capitals organize the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Ovechkin gave 14 goals in his last seven games to put him on only two goals from the goal. He has a total of 40 goals for the season to lead Washington and comes in second to John Carlson in total points with 57.

The capitals remain at the top of the Metropolitan Division and hold a three-win and six-point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Flyers, who are sixth in the same division, remain on target to conquer at least one wildcard spot with the Carolina Hurricanes, the second-placed team on the conference’s wildcard ladder, which led them with only two wins.

Washington capitals

The capitals were dethroned by the Bruins as the best team in the competition after the latter had passed the former leaders in total points, 78-77. However, Washington still leads the NHL in total wins by 36.

Ovechkin’s work ethic does not match. After recording the first natural hat trick of his career in Tuesday’s 4-2 win over the kings, the Washington captain immediately got to work and trained three days in a row for this match against Philly.

Philadelphia Flyers

The NHL spot is on Ovechkin who leads to Saturday’s game, but Sean Couturier of Philadelphia doesn’t care because he puts his ultimate focus on helping the Flyers pull the rug under the capitals.

Couturier leads Philly in total with 46 behind 13 goals and 33 assists. You could say that the 27-year-old only wants to bring down the capitals, judging by the way he talks about their opponents. The Flyers were able to do exactly that as they slid past the capitals during their last meeting on January 8, 3-2.

Opportunities and trends

The capitals are favorites in this clash with -185 match winner prize. The Flyers are obvious underdogs on the road at +165 to win.

The capitals are 5-1 in their last 6 vs. Eastern Conference and 17-5 in their last 22 games that play on 3 or more days of rest.

The Flyers are 4-0 in their last 4 games that play on 1-day rest and 4-1 in their last 5 when their opponent allows 2 goals or less in their previous game.

Over is 4-0-1 in Capitals last 5 vs. Eastern Conference and 6-0 in Flyers last 6 games as a road underdog.

Forecast

Capitals 5, Flyers 2

