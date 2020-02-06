Advertisement

February 6, 2020 3:37 p.m.

Erin Robinson

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 3:37 pm

Advertisement

Updated: February 6th 2020, 3:41 pm

Maxbatt / Wikimedia Commons

OLYMPIA, Washington. – A representative from Washington wants to ban gun ownership in the state capital.

Tana Senn’s representative (D-Mercer Island) said she submitted the bill in response to an illegal rally that was recently held in the state capital.

Senn told 4 News Now a group of schoolchildren visiting were in the building when more than 200 people carried open firearms during the rally outside.

Senn noted that the children are being taught what to do in active shooter situations, and the situation was probably confusing. She also mentioned hearing a disabled student whose experience seeing weapons in the statehouse that day caused a major setback.

If passed, the law would add a new language to an existing law that already bans weapons from places like public mental health facilities and courts.

RELATED: Proposed Bill would Help Victims of Gun Violence Access to Mental Health Treatment

RELATED: Legislation to Combat Arms Control Measures Introduced

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MUST NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement