Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 12:34 PM EST
/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 12:34 pm EST
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
THIS
AFTERNOON:
temperatures
will continue to rise gradually to just above freezing for areas in the CNY
This afternoon around and south of Syracuse and the highway. North of Syracuse
However, the cold air will be difficult to stir.
The
Combination of temperatures at or better than freezing for most and lighter,
some isolated precipitation over the afternoon in the evening
Most roads are just wet. Some smooth spots will linger over the CNY hills and beyond
Side streets north of Syracuse. This afternoon’s highs are between low and medium
30s.
TODAY-FRIDAY:
Another stronger
A wave of low pressure will develop late Wednesday evening and today
messy storm system. It is more intense
The storm will take shape later in the night and will increase rapidly over time
east of CNY through East NY / West New England during the day Friday. The counterclockwise winds around the low will
Bring colder air back to central New York through a gusty northwest wind. This means that it is raining or mixed
The rainfall that falls tonight will turn back to snow by early morning
Friday morning.
We are
I am still watching closely how quickly this storm amplification takes place
Location and the exact trace of the low, which determine how much rainfall
and we’ll see snow in CNY. The latest guide suggests another 4
Falling on 20 cm of fresh snow with locally higher amounts east of Syracuse
Friday. From a tenth to a quarter of an inch more ice
Accumulation is also possible this evening until early Friday
tricky journey.
Most ice accumulation takes place on Thursday evening and early Friday
snow
Prices at times Friday morning after 7 or 8 a.m. until early afternoon
Reach 1 to 2 inches per hour! Travel will likely be difficult once that
The changeover to snow takes place in the morning on most of the day on Friday.
While
The snow will gradually taper to light snow later in the afternoon
In the evening the wind increases and the temperatures drop in the 20s. streets
will likely be snowy and slippery during the day Friday and some
The blowing and hustle and bustle on Friday afternoon and at night also does not help the plow teams.
Most of the expected snow accumulation above will fall on Friday
FRIDAY NIGHT:
It will
be stormy and very cold on Friday evening when the snow is slowly tapering to thunderstorms
late Friday evening in the beginning of Saturday. An additional coating for 2 or 3
A few centimeters of snow are expected at night and the roads remain at least
something smooth. Lows will be in the low teens.