Advertisement

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 12:34 PM EST

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 12:34 pm EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS

AFTERNOON:

Advertisement

temperatures

will continue to rise gradually to just above freezing for areas in the CNY

This afternoon around and south of Syracuse and the highway. North of Syracuse

However, the cold air will be difficult to stir.

The

Combination of temperatures at or better than freezing for most and lighter,

some isolated precipitation over the afternoon in the evening

Most roads are just wet. Some smooth spots will linger over the CNY hills and beyond

Side streets north of Syracuse. This afternoon’s highs are between low and medium

30s.

TODAY-FRIDAY:

Another stronger

A wave of low pressure will develop late Wednesday evening and today

messy storm system. It is more intense

The storm will take shape later in the night and will increase rapidly over time

east of CNY through East NY / West New England during the day Friday. The counterclockwise winds around the low will

Bring colder air back to central New York through a gusty northwest wind. This means that it is raining or mixed

The rainfall that falls tonight will turn back to snow by early morning

Friday morning.

We are

I am still watching closely how quickly this storm amplification takes place

Location and the exact trace of the low, which determine how much rainfall

and we’ll see snow in CNY. The latest guide suggests another 4

Falling on 20 cm of fresh snow with locally higher amounts east of Syracuse

Friday. From a tenth to a quarter of an inch more ice

Accumulation is also possible this evening until early Friday

tricky journey.

Most ice accumulation takes place on Thursday evening and early Friday

snow

Prices at times Friday morning after 7 or 8 a.m. until early afternoon

Reach 1 to 2 inches per hour! Travel will likely be difficult once that

The changeover to snow takes place in the morning on most of the day on Friday.

While

The snow will gradually taper to light snow later in the afternoon

In the evening the wind increases and the temperatures drop in the 20s. streets

will likely be snowy and slippery during the day Friday and some

The blowing and hustle and bustle on Friday afternoon and at night also does not help the plow teams.

Most of the expected snow accumulation above will fall on Friday

FRIDAY NIGHT:

It will

be stormy and very cold on Friday evening when the snow is slowly tapering to thunderstorms

late Friday evening in the beginning of Saturday. An additional coating for 2 or 3

A few centimeters of snow are expected at night and the roads remain at least

something smooth. Lows will be in the low teens.

Advertisement