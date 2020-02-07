Advertisement

One of the most important questions about foldable smartphones is how durable they are, especially with hinges and displays.

To find out just how long-lasting the Razr recently released by Motorola (at least in the US) is, CNET hired a robot to fold the smartphone until problems occurred.

In the release, the Razr was tested with the same device as the Samsung Galaxy Fold last October. In this case, the fold died after 120,000 continuous, rapid folds, causing the hinge to fall apart.

And … we’re done! The Razr did a good show, but ~ 27,000 times later it stopped closing completely 😭

– Lexy Savvides (@lexysavvides), February 7, 2020

The Motorola Razr could only survive 27,000 times. While the smartphone’s display was still ready for use, the hinge no longer worked and the phone could not be closed. This is equivalent to approximately 73 folds a day to kill the Razr in just one year.

It is unclear whether the tested Razr CNET had a design flaw or if another device would achieve similar results. It’s also worth noting that the publication’s folding robot seems to fold the Razr a little faster and rougher than a normal person.

TO UPDATE! The Razr still works, after being massaged a bit more, it is now out of the machine. Pic.twitter.com/XFagX7Akcr

– Lexy Savvides (@lexysavvides), February 7, 2020

CNET was also able to get the hinge up and running again after the phone was removed from the folder and “massaged”.

Although we know Motorola’s foldable Razr will come to Canada in 2020, the company still has a specific release date to announce.

