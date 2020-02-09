Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 6:22 PM EST
/ Updated: February 9, 2020 / 18:23 EST
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Our next
Weather Maker runs towards us on Sunday evening. A new area with low pressure along
with a warm front, you can quickly approach us from the Great Lakes. This warm front
is the leading edge to warmer air. The
Air rises and above the relatively cooler air here in central New York tonight
Generate precipitation. Some wet snow is expected between
9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
temperatures
Start the evening around 30, but you should climb at least steadily overnight
the mid 30s to Monday morning.
MONDAY:
As we
Start Monday, the snowfall from overnight begins to dissolve and there
should be some rain too. The
and the fact that temperatures are above freezing means for Syracuse and
Most areas in the west of Finger Lakes have wet roads for that
Commute tomorrow.
In
The higher altitudes east of Syracuse are still almost cold
By sunrise some of the untreated roads are likely to be slick. Morning
Accumulations in these areas end 2 to 5 inches. Over the rest of central New York, including
Syracuse, an inch or less of snow is likely.
temperatures
peak in the upper 30s by around 40 p.m. and then slowly fall during
the afternoon. Possible precipitation (rain
or snow showers) are spotted in nature after noon Monday.
TUESDAY:
Tuesday
looks like a calm day with lots of clouds. We will watch the low pressure trail heading south
over southern Pennsylvania. Something
Moisture from this system can penetrate north into central New York, so we don’t
Some isolated rain or snow showers can be excluded.