TODAY – FRIDAY:

Another stronger

The storm system is taking shape

Carolinas / Virginias tonight. The more

intense storm will quickly intensify as it passes east of CNY

East NY / West New England during the day Friday.

The

Counter-clockwise winds around the bottom bring colder air back to the bottom

Central New York on an intensifying northwest wind on Friday. This means that it is raining or mixed

The rainfall that falls tonight will change again to moderate to heavy snowfall

The timeframe for early to mid Friday mornings.

Most ice accumulation takes place from Thursday evening to early Friday

We are

Still keeping an eye on what this strong storm looks like

determines how much precipitation / snow we see in CNY. The latest guide is now

Suggest another snow of at least 4 to 8 inches for everyone on site

higher amounts up to a foot or so around and north and west of Syracuse during

the day friday. From a tenth to a quarter of an inch more

ice accumulation is also possible tonight until early Friday, which will likely

cause tricky trips, especially late Thursday nights near and northwest of

Syracuse.

snow

Prices at times Friday morning after 7 or 8 a.m. until early afternoon

Reach 2+ inches an hour with maybe a little thunder snow! Will travel

is likely to be difficult once the transition to snow is done correctly in the morning

through much of the day Friday.

While

The snow will gradually taper to light snow later in the afternoon

In the evening the wind increases and the temperatures drop in the 20s. streets

will likely be snowy and slippery during the day Friday and some

The blowing and hustle and bustle on Friday afternoon and at night also does not help the plow teams.

FRIDAY IS FALLING THIS SNOW!

FRIDAY NIGHT:

It will

be stormy and very cold on Friday evening when the snow is slowly tapering to thunderstorms

late Friday evening in the beginning of Saturday. An additional coating for 2 or 3

A few centimeters of snow are expected at night and the roads remain at least

something smooth. Lows will be in the low teens.

