South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was booed this weekend by supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during a campaign freeze in Manchester, New Hampshire.

During the 61st annual McIntrye-Shaheen 100 club dinner, Buttigieg was interrupted several times by Sanders supporters who once called “Wall Street Pete!”

Buttigieg said at the beginning of the groin:

This is our one shot. This is our only chance to defeat Donald Trump. And there is an American majority, not just against who we are, but for who we are. Because we are for higher wages and empowering workers.

During a brief pause in his speech, Sanders’ followers shouted, “Wall Street Pete! Wall Street Pete! Wall Street Pete! “

Buttigieg has come under fire from Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for bundling campaign funds from billionaires like the wife of Eric Schmidt, the former boss of Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

Buttigieg received approximately $ 5,600 from the husband of Abigail Johnson, director of Fidelity Investments. $ 5,600 from Hollywood filmmaker David Geffen, $ 5,600 from billionaire heiress Katharine Rayner, and $ 5,600 from billionaire investor Dirk Ziff.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

