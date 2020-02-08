Posted: Feb 8, 2020 / 6:20 PM EST
/ Updated: February 8, 2020 / 6:22 pm EST
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
SATURDAY:
snow
Lovers, have fun !! You finally have a good weekend to get out and enjoy everything
this fresh snow.
Do
sure you really bundle up. The temperatures are in the single digits and in the teens. Even though
The wind is weak, it doesn’t take much to feel as close as possible
Eve.
lake
Effect snow showers also cancel. We even see a clearing
Working from the northeast. The road conditions are much better tonight
than yesterday for one of your Saturday night plans.
OVER NIGHT:
The
Temperature prediction is a little difficult. A light wind and some cloud cover can
the temperatures easily keep above ten degrees. But when things clear up and
Having become calm enough, the temperatures have the full potential to approach
Zero! In any case, it is very cold. At least there is nothing more than a short one
Vortexes fall from the sky.
SUNDAY:
After a
Very bitterly cold start in the morning we should let ourselves be plunged into the morning
Afternoon. Expect highs in the lower to mid 30s. The system is moving quickly
above the southern animal to give us some light snow showers during the day.
Little to no accumulation is expected.