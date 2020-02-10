Advertisement

The 92nd Academy Awards started with a flurry of excitement when Janelle Monáe opened the event with Billy Porter in musical performance based on this year’s nominees. It marked the start of many great musical moments during the evening.

Below we round out all the important songs from Idina Menzel’s Frozen 2 extravaganza to This Is Us star Chrissy Metz’s first Oscar performance. View them and let us know what you thought of these musical moments in the comments.

Advertisement

Oscars 2020: the winners list

Follow us as we update the winners at the 92nd Academy Awards live!

* Note: shows are added throughout the evening

Idina Menzel plays “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 with AURORA and other Elsas

And now we sing all week long 🎶In the unknowinglywwnnnnnnn🎶 Beautiful # Oscars performance by @idinamenzel and friends from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/fEN9gfZeyj

– ABC (@ABCNetwork) 10 February 2020

Chrissy Metz sings “I’m Standing With You” by Breakthrough

Chrissy Metz plays “I stand with you” on #TheOscars #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CMo1u26jb1

– Epic movie page (@EpicMovieClips) 10 February 2020

Janelle Monae & Billy Porter Open the 2020 Oscars With Musical Medley (VIDEO)

Plus, Steve Martin and Chris Rock came on stage for a few jokes, including one about host-less awards shows.

Randy Newman plays “I can’t let you throw it away” from Toy Story 4

. @ RandyNewman takes on the # Oscars phase to surprise us with “I can’t let you go.” ☁️ pic.twitter.com/RDC5aDUxZR

– ABC (@ABCNetwork) 10 February 2020

Cynthia Erivo sings “Stand Up” by Harriet

Queen 👑 @CynthiaEriVo you are a SUPERNOVA ✨ amazing performance on that stage! #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/N3JedsHQON

– Chris Blake (@ChrisBlakeCole) 10 February 2020

Eminem explains his surprise 2020 Oscars Performance (VIDEO)

The rapper, who previously won a prize for his film ‘8 Mile’, returned to perform ‘Lose Yourself’.

Elton John plays “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

#EltonJohn on the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fvECjpjbkA

– jalisha gymnast (@pinkyopink) 10 February 2020

Billie Eilish and Finneas sing “Yesterday”

billie eilish DID KNOW #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xmhooS605v

– sebastian (@ssbstiann) 10 February 2020

Advertisement