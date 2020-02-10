Advertisement

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 6:38 PM EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS EVENING:

Tonight it is quiet under a mostly cloudy sky

fall with lows in the 20s. This means that there is no mud and water on the streets, parking

Lots and walkways that are not treated are freezing, so be careful when

You’re out early Tuesday night.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday seems to be a calm day with lots of clouds. We’ll be watching the low pressure trail south across southern Pennsylvania. Some moisture from this system can get north into central New York, so we don’t rule out some rain or snow showers passing by. The highs will be around 40 in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

There

will likely be a short window in which a little lake effect snow will develop after 8

in the evening east of Lake Ontario, which will sink to the south near Syracuse late

Tuesday night. About 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible east of Lake Ontario.

especially over Tug Hill, while areas southeast of Lake Ontario,

including Syracuse, can see a coating to an inch by Wednesday morning. Become lows

To be in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY:

High and

dry midweek with some sun expected. The highs reach the middle to upper 30s.

A possibly sloppy storm system will hit the region late into the night on Thursday with snow and possibly a mixture and / or rain. Click here for more information on this potentially sloppy storm system.

