Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 6:38 PM EST
/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 6:38 pm EST
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
THIS EVENING:
Tonight it is quiet under a mostly cloudy sky
fall with lows in the 20s. This means that there is no mud and water on the streets, parking
Lots and walkways that are not treated are freezing, so be careful when
You’re out early Tuesday night.
TUESDAY:
Tuesday seems to be a calm day with lots of clouds. We’ll be watching the low pressure trail south across southern Pennsylvania. Some moisture from this system can get north into central New York, so we don’t rule out some rain or snow showers passing by. The highs will be around 40 in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY NIGHT:
There
will likely be a short window in which a little lake effect snow will develop after 8
in the evening east of Lake Ontario, which will sink to the south near Syracuse late
Tuesday night. About 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible east of Lake Ontario.
especially over Tug Hill, while areas southeast of Lake Ontario,
including Syracuse, can see a coating to an inch by Wednesday morning. Become lows
To be in the mid-20s.
WEDNESDAY:
High and
dry midweek with some sun expected. The highs reach the middle to upper 30s.
A possibly sloppy storm system will hit the region late into the night on Thursday with snow and possibly a mixture and / or rain. Click here for more information on this potentially sloppy storm system.